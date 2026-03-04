Arc Raiders devs had to nerf the blueprint drop rate because players are too good at finding them: 'First Wave caches have been handing out a lot of blueprints'
Wish that was me smh.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
More tweaks have been dished out for Arc Raiders in its latest patch notes. We've got "a very hot fix" for the Dam Controlled Access Zone, and bug fixes for a snaphook glitch and an issue where arcs would cause drops in performance. But the biggest change is certainly how the drop rate of rare blueprints has been nerfed.
"The main reason for this change is that the First Wave Caches have been handing out a lot of blueprints, especially given how good players have been at tracking them down and looting them," the patch notes explain. This isn't the first time blueprints have been in surplus, but I never seem to be able to capitalise on the moment, as I still have some gaps in my blueprint checklist.
But it's not all bad news, to make up for the fact that rarer blueprints will now be harder to find, Embark is upping the drop rates for "higher-tier materials inside the caches". This'll mean it'll be slightly easier for those who can craft better gear to do so, a welcome change, especially considering Wolfpacks recently became more pricey to craft.
"So while you might see a few fewer blueprints overall, you’ll be getting better materials in return," the patch notes continue. "Caches will still be a solid way to find blueprints, just not to the point where you can reliably walk away from every session with three to five of them." The dream is dead, but hey, it was fun while it lasted.
Other issues which have been fixed include:
- An issue that prevented players from completing the final stage of the "Worth Your Salt" quest if someone else had already done it in the same raid.
- A rarer issue where players would crash if they used the player proximity menu.
- An exploit which would let players put weapons in a safe pocket without using the Safekeeper Augment.
The most interesting fixed issue is probably the snap hook glitch, though. Players will no longer be able to put the snap hook in their safe pocket while using it. This'll make using these coveted items a lot more stressful unless you've found the rare snap hook blueprint, which is probably harder to find now, thanks to the nerf. Whoops.
Arc Raiders roadmap: New and improved
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders best weapons: Just don't lose them
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Arc Raiders quests: All the missions and how to beat 'em
Arc Raiders Weather Monitor Project: Beat the wind
Arc Raiders Trophy Display Project: Big game hunter
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.