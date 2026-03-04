Arc Raiders devs had to nerf the blueprint drop rate because players are too good at finding them: 'First Wave caches have been handing out a lot of blueprints'

More tweaks have been dished out for Arc Raiders in its latest patch notes. We've got "a very hot fix" for the Dam Controlled Access Zone, and bug fixes for a snaphook glitch and an issue where arcs would cause drops in performance. But the biggest change is certainly how the drop rate of rare blueprints has been nerfed.

"The main reason for this change is that the First Wave Caches have been handing out a lot of blueprints, especially given how good players have been at tracking them down and looting them," the patch notes explain. This isn't the first time blueprints have been in surplus, but I never seem to be able to capitalise on the moment, as I still have some gaps in my blueprint checklist.

(Image credit: Embark)

But it's not all bad news, to make up for the fact that rarer blueprints will now be harder to find, Embark is upping the drop rates for "higher-tier materials inside the caches". This'll mean it'll be slightly easier for those who can craft better gear to do so, a welcome change, especially considering Wolfpacks recently became more pricey to craft.

"So while you might see a few fewer blueprints overall, you’ll be getting better materials in return," the patch notes continue. "Caches will still be a solid way to find blueprints, just not to the point where you can reliably walk away from every session with three to five of them." The dream is dead, but hey, it was fun while it lasted.

Other issues which have been fixed include:

An issue that prevented players from completing the final stage of the "Worth Your Salt" quest if someone else had already done it in the same raid.

A rarer issue where players would crash if they used the player proximity menu.

An exploit which would let players put weapons in a safe pocket without using the Safekeeper Augment.

The most interesting fixed issue is probably the snap hook glitch, though. Players will no longer be able to put the snap hook in their safe pocket while using it. This'll make using these coveted items a lot more stressful unless you've found the rare snap hook blueprint, which is probably harder to find now, thanks to the nerf. Whoops.