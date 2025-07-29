Brookhollow Park in Grounded 2 is full of old, stinky food that'll quickly kill you if you're not careful. I'd know, because I died climbing inside a foul trash can in the Signals and Stashes mission. To counter the poisonous stench, you need to find stinkbugs, since these creepy crawlies drop stinkbug parts and gas sacks used in gas-resistant armour and smoothies, respectively.

Annoyingly, stinkbugs put up quite a fight, and even have an AoE gas attack—yes, the exact thing you're hunting them to craft counters to. Before heading out to find a stinkbug, I recommend getting a good ranged weapon, like a bow or staff, so you're not brawling it out in the miasma.

Where to find stinkbugs in Grounded 2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

Unsurprisingly, stinkbugs are generally found near stale food, and there are a good ten or so of them near the starting area alone. The best places to encounter them are:

Near the Garbage Can in the Entrance region —there's one just to the southeast of the bin, and another a few steps south of the large tree nearby.

—there's one just to the southeast of the bin, and another a few steps south of the large tree nearby. On a pile of bricks directly east of the Snackbar , and a few northeast of here in the grass.

, and a few northeast of here in the grass. Near the rope fence south of the Picnic Table—there's one in the grass patch by some pink flowers, and two more on the brick path to the southeast of here.

While they're pretty tanky and very deadly, the good news is that stinkbugs don't roam in packs, so you'll only ever have to deal with them one at a time. Again, you should really bring a good ranged weapon to fight them since they radiate gas that'll quickly kill you if you get close (or they get close to you). If you can't do that, then at least bring some strong healing items, like a Green Machine smoothie.

Once you've killed one, you'll likely have the one stinkbug part you need to craft a gas mask and/or a stinkbug gas sack to mix a Gastro Goo smoothie. These provide gas guard, so you won't take damage from foul smells, which makes exploring areas with stale food—and killing more stinkbugs—much easier.