Where to find Milk Molars and Mega Milk Molars in Grounded 2

Outside of gear upgrades, your main way of powering up in Grounded 2 is by collecting Milk Molars and Mega Milk Molars. These candied chompers act like skill or attribute points in other games, letting you pick a stat to improve. While there are tons of Milk Molar locations around the park, they're not always easy to find, and trust me, you'll need them to survive some of Grounded 2's gross critters.

Milk Molars only affect you, and generally offer boosts focused on survival, like raising your max health and stamina, or making your hunger and thirst meters decrease more slowly. Mega Milk Molars, on the other hand, are shared between your entire group and provide party-wide buffs for better inventory efficiency.

If you're playing solo, like I was, don't worry—Mega Milk Molars will still work, you obviously just won't have anyone else to share them with.

Grounded 2 Milk Molar and Mega Milk Molar locations

Below, I'll break down where you can find the Milk Molars and Mega Milk Molars I've found so far to get your hands on vital upgrades as soon as possible. Just note that Mega Milk Molars require the Omni-Hammer II upgrade to break, so you won't be able to grab these group-focused ones right away.

As for the upgrades themselves, I recommend spending your first few Milk Molars on upgrading your health and stamina to make surviving fights with creepy crawlies a little more forgiving, and then moving on to less vital boosts like healing effectiveness or hunger/thirst drain. Since Mega Milk Molars are focused entirely on inventory efficiency, it's largely down to how you manage your own supplies, though increasing resource stacks will have the biggest impact on your inventory space.

Grounded 2 Snackbar Milk Molar locations

Milk Molar #1

The first time you're likely to run into Milk Molars is during The Art of War main mission early on in the game, sending you into a scorpion cave under the wooden table outside the Snackbar to retrieve a stolen Turbo Optical Disk. The Milk Molar is on the left side of this small cave, near all the tech, so it's almost impossible to miss.

Grounded 2 Picnic Table Milk Molar locations

Milk Molar #2

This Milk Molar is at the bottom of the Toxic Anthill cave, found under the Picnic Table, in the region north of where you start the game. While it's a terrifying cave full of ants and cockroaches, it's pretty straightforward to find this Milk Molar: just head down into the cave until most of the dirt turns to stone and you see a bunch of bones. You'll find the tooth near some sturdy quartzite and marble deposits.

Milk Molar #3

This Milk Molar is hidden in a small dirt cave just west of the Picnic Table, with the entrance being near an old hot dog.

Milk Molar #4

You'll need to put some work in to get this Milk Molar as it's hidden inside a locked briefcase on the Picnic Table. It requires you to find the briefcase code, using clues hidden at the top of the table, to open it. Once opened, it's inside an old mint box that you can crouch inside.

Milk Molar #5

Right next to the briefcase on the climb up to the top of the Picnic Table point of interest, you'll find the Picnic Fridge Cooler. Head into the cooler and immediately turn left to go inside a bottle where you'll find the tooth. Don't worry about the cold, you're able to get in and get out in time. In fact, you need to go through the cooler to reach the top of the table for the Signals and Stashes mission to find the O.R.C. transmitters.

Mega Milk Molar #1

Following on from the previous standard Milk Molar in the Picnic Fridge Cooler, you'll find a Mega Milk Molar on the top of the Picnic Table, which'll likely be the first one you encounter. Pass through the cooler to reach the top of the table, and then go under the tablecloth directly ahead of you to find the Mega Milk Molar on the overturned food container. Unfortunately, you'll have to walk across the cobweb bridge to reach it, which takes a while.

Mega Milk Molar #2

Another Mega Milk Molar is in a cave blocked by cracked rocks directly west of the Ranger Outpost: Trash Bags, where Snackbar Front borders with Picnic Table. It's quite well hidden, but there's a dead spider cocooned outside, so you'll know when you've found it.

To break the cracked rocks and open the cave, you'll need to throw explosives, like the Bratburst bomb, which requires the following to craft:

1x red ant egg

2x spicy shard

4x mite fang

3x dry grass chunks

Grounded 2 Entrance Milk Molar locations

Milk Molar #6

The next Milk Molar is on a mushroom hanging off the large tree at the centre of the Entrance region. Head to the northwest side of the tree and climb up a few small mushrooms (laid out in an obvious climbing route) to reach it.

Milk Molar #7

Close to the previous Milk Molar, this sweet tooth is hidden inside a disposable cup on the north side of the Garbage Can in the Entrance region, near a bunch of old food and dirty plates.

Mega Milk Molar #3

You'll find another Mega Milk Molar under the KLBB II News Camera point of interest in the northeast corner of Entrance, where it borders the Snackbar Front and Ice Cream Cart. It's on a ledge in the ditch below the camera, so you'll need to place a ladder or a launch pad to reach it.

Grounded 2 Pine Hill Milk Molar locations

Milk Molar #8 and #9

There are two Milk Molars right next to each other in a spider-infested area just north of the Ranger Outpost: Pine in Pine Hill, northeast of the Picnic Table. You should be able to head here and grab them whenever, but you'll be directed to this location during the Signals and Stashes quest, where you'll have to fight a wave of O.R.C. bugs guarding the Molar stash.

Grounded 2 Ice Cream Truck Milk Molar locations

Milk Molar #10

A Milk Molar can be found in an ice-cold cave marked with icy grass outside a few paces north of the Ranger Outpost: Ice Cream Cart in the region of the same name. You can survive the frost using bandages if you don't have proper chill-resistant gear, but just make sure to bring a ranged weapon to pick off the larvae inside from a distance.

Grounded 2 Fire Pit Milk Molar locations

Milk Molar #11

You'll find a Milk Molar in the red hand of a toy figurine inside the Melted Army Men fire at the centre of the Fire Pit region. To get inside, climb through the hole on the east side, and then jump along the wooden beams and into the figure's hand.

Given it's a fire pit, this area is hot and will burn you, quickly chipping away at your health. If you're quick enough, you can grab the Molar and get out without dying. Otherwise, get some sizzling-resistant armour or smoothies to avoid this environmental hazard.

Grounded 2 Statue Milk Molar locations

Milk Molar #12

The next Milk Molar is inside the red ball on the north side of the Statue gardens, near where you'll leave the brick maze if you took the left path when first entering the Statue region. This is a difficult area you're likely to first enter during the Networking mission.

Milk Molar #13

Circle around the Statue Flower Beds all the way to the south of the area and hug the left wall. Eventually, you'll find an opening next to the stone wall, a big leaf, and pink flowers. Head inside and you'll find the Molar lodged between two branches right ahead of you.

Milk Molar #14

Following on from the previous Milk Molar in the southern part of Statue Flower Beds, head inside the cave to emerge on the other side of the stone wall dividing the flower beds. Immediately turn left and climb up the branch to the disposable cup, then jump up onto the stone brick, where you'll find the Molar at the base of the lamp.

Mega Milk Molar #4

To find this Mega Milk Molar, head down the pipe ladder just south of the Ranger Outpost: Flower Bed directly ahead of the statue. You'll enter an Ominent facility, where you then need to take the pneumatic tube lift down to the lower level.

Once here, go down the stairs and open the shortcut door to the pipes you would have gone through earlier to access the Statue gardens initially. At the SCAB.2K terminal, turn around and you'll find a cave through a hole in the wall, with the Mega Milk Molar in the dirt, along with some sturdy quartzite.