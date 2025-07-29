Where to find water in Grounded 2
Drink up droplets to avoid becoming a raisin.
Shrunken down to the size of ants—smaller, actually—you’ll need to look high and, mostly low, to find water in Grounded 2. As you’d expect from a survival game, you’ve got a hydration meter to keep in check, and while there are a few ways to satisfy your liquid lust, some are certainly better than others.
Below, I’ll go over all the ways you can get water early on so you don’t dehydrate. If you’re curious what happens when you dehydrate, you’ll get a big, scary alert at the top of the screen telling you to “drink or die”, and it’s as straightforward as that: if you don’t find water in two minutes, you’ll drop dead. It’s not too bad, though, as your backpack can be collected from wherever you perish.
The best way to find clean water early on is to drink dew droplets on blades of grass. If you look up at the top of pieces of grass, you’ll see water drops that you can knock down using just about anything, including hitting the grass once with your Omni-Axe. Later on, you can craft items like a canteen and water containers to store clean water, and even dew collectors to conveniently "generate" water where you need it.
There’s a chance that these droplets will naturally fall, too, so you’ll sometimes find them randomly hurtling down a hill, which happened to me quite a bit in my first base outside the Ranger Outpost: Snackbar.
Aphid Honeydew, occasionally dropped by aphids, can also restore a small amount of thirst (and hunger). It’s not much, but because it’s considered an item, you can conveniently store it in your inventory for later use.
Of course, not all water in the garden is clean. You can also drink dirty water from puddles, like the one just southwest of the Ranger Outpost: Snackbar that you’ll head to after leaving the training facility at the start of the game. Drinking ‘nasty water’ will help you hydrate in a pinch, but it’ll make you sick, which means your hunger depletes faster until you rest. I don’t recommend drinking this water unless you really have to, especially since it’s not too hard to get all the water you need just from the occasional droplet.
There are also soda and juice droplets found near the old trash lying around Brookhollow Park. It's not as bad for you as dirty water, but I'd still search out clean dew droplets instead.
