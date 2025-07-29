How to get food in Grounded 2: Best early game snacks to satisfy your hunger

While you've been squished down smaller than ants, and the snacks you're hunting for are equally miniature, your stomach seemingly hasn't shrunk one bit in Grounded 2. You're always working up an appetite while exploring, requiring you to get food quickly to avoid starvation—it's your typical survival game shenanigans.

Surrounded by creepy crawlies and grass—lots and lots of grass—it's not entirely clear what's edible and what's not (I'll give you a clue: it's not grass). Nor is it convenient to constantly scavenge for snacks while you're trying to explore the park, unless you want to subsist solely on tiny mushrooms, that is. Below I'll go over what food I ate to survive the early hours, and what I recommend once you've settled in.

How to get food in Grounded 2: Best early game snacks to satiate your hunger

Early on, the best way to get food is to kill aphids, weevils, and orb spiders and cook their meat on a roasting spit. These bugs are found all over the place (I tend to just walk south from the Ranger Outpost: Snackbar), so it's not hard to get a snack in a pinch. It's not the most filling food, so you'll generally need two chunks to fill your hunger meter. Small mushrooms are also a handy foodstuff, and you don't even need to cook them, though you'll need a fair few to fill your rumbly tummy.

Consumables have a green circle in the corner of their icon, which tells you roughly how long you've got until they perish and become rotten. Make sure you eat any food you've got in your inventory before it goes mouldy. If you're too late, at least you can throw it onto your garden plot as fertiliser.

Once you've completed the first few missions, you'll be able to buy the Cooking 101 bundle from the Science Shop in any Ranger Outpost (like the Snackbar one you'll enter just a few minutes in) for 1,000 Raw Science points. This'll let you cook actual meals by combining ingredients, adding additional bonuses to food.

If your hunger depletes, you'll become malnourished, reducing your stamina and eventually killing you. Stamina is vital to your survival in the park, since everything from running to attacking and blocking requires stamina, and hostile bugs won't go easy on you.