Crimson Desert players have a new way to slay its powerful bosses—slowly unleashing a swarm of individually-caged bees at them

Crimson Desert is a game with an incredible amount of variety—in my preview before the game launched, I called it a combat sandbox, and have been comfortably vindicated ever since by the ingenuity and style of the game's playerbase. I've already seen clips of master grapplers and archers clowning on Pywel's ne'er-do-wells with its intricate controls.

I did not, however, expect to be vindicated by digital beekeepers. That's right, it turns out that in addition to grappling, archery, elemental powers, swordplay, spears, and every other weapon in Kliff's arsenal, Crimson Desert's big bads can be felled by the simple art of apiculture.

You can use Bumblebees to defeat enemies and bosses in Crimson Desert. Just collect bumblebees during exploration and release them during fights. They deal damage to nearby enemies and bosses. pic.twitter.com/7LWFRaRAdcApril 10, 2026

Shared here by TheRealZephryss on X (thanks, TheGamer) it just so happens that, when released from your inventory, bees will deal a modest damage over time effect to nearby enemies.

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Turns out, if you get dozens upon dozens of these bees and drop them into a boss arena all at once, you'll have a veritable colony of little helpers to tear your enemies to shreds. Of course, you could just get the Beehive Club and do this the intended way, but I think we can agree that dropping 50 discrete, individually-captured bees from your pocket is way funnier.

You should still check out the guide I just linked, though, as it'll instruct you on how to get the beekeeping suit. This is not a bit. Crimson Desert is so flooded with mechanics I'm not sure why I'm surprised that there's a beekeeping suit, and yet here we are. This'll make it easier to harvest your bumbling swarm by hand.

Now, is it arguably more efficient to just hit them with a sword? Yes, absolutely. And this is a far cry from the pre-nerf Beehive Club that was absolutely melting bosses. However, consider the sheer aura Kliff can obtain by meticulously releasing an entire swarm of stingers one-by-one in front of his foes, and you'll bee—sorry, see—that this is the superior option.