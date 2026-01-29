Expired Respirators aren't typically all that useful in Arc Raiders, despite being a rare-quality item. Unless you need a measly $640 or a handful of Rubber Parts and Fabric, that is. However, the new permanent Trophy Display project gives Expired Respirators a new purpose: you'll need them to complete the second stage, Soaring Menaces.

Given how useless they typically are, chances are you're stumped as to where you can find them. Below, I'll go over the best place to find Expired Respirators, and it's nice and simple.

Where to find Expired Respirators in Arc Raiders

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

The best place to find Expired Respirators is Testing Annex in the southeast of Dam Battlegrounds, since it's a Medical item. Testing Annex is a small area, but it's got plenty of containers to loot, especially in the science lab on the northern side of the building. I recommend checking filing cabinets, desks, medicine stands, and other containers inside Testing Annex.

It'll most likely take you a round or two to grab the three Expired Respirators that you need, but there's an extraction lift right outside, making it easy to hop into another match.

Another good place to search for Expired Respirators is the Hospital in Buried City. This is because it's a massive Medical area, with tons of cabinets to loot, but it's often more dangerous than Dam Battleground's Testing Annex.

Once you've nabbed your three Expired Respirators, hand them in to the project and you'll get three Photoelectric Cloaks, which are much more valuable than the gas masks.