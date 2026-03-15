All endangered species locations in Monster Hunter Stories 3

Monster Hunter Stories 3 lets you tame the monsters that you've spent hundreds of hours farming in the mainline series, but the coolest creatures are endangered species that can only be found in very specific areas.

Some quests will point you to endangered species (and the main story will send you after one or two), but you're on your own if you want the rest of them. If you can take down the invasive monsters guarding these rare eggs, you'll end up with some of the best monsties in the game. Here's where you can find all nine endangered monster species in Monster Hunter Stories 3.

Rathian

Rathian is the first endangered species you'll encounter in Monster Hunter Stories 3. It's a part of a main story quest, so you can't miss this series staple.

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It's located in a den on the eastern edge of Azuria in Sunpetal Plains, guarded by an Invasive Yian Garuga. Break the monster's legs to force it to retreat. Then, claim the Rathian egg once the area is safe.

Lagiacrus

Lagiacrus can also be found in Azuria. Its den is in a hidden cave in Mirror Lake. Look for disturbed endemic life near the Catavan Stand on the small island in the middle of the lake. Swim north through the narrow channel to reach it.

You'll find an Invasive Plesioth guarding the area. To defeat it, break its head with a hammer. Then, recover the egg.

Astalos

Astalos is the final endangered species you can find in Azuria. Its den is located in the northwestern corner of Mirror Lake. Use a flying monstie and catch the updrafts to glide to the area with glowing endemic life.

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The den is guarded by an Invasive Seregios. You need a hammer with a skill that hits all enemies to defeat it. When it roars, pay attention to the color. Then, use an AOE hammer skill to win a Head-to-Head and drive it away so you can claim the egg.

Canyne

The Canyne egg is acquired as a part of the main story. You can find it in the southern part of the Cantalta Timberland.

(Image credit: Capcom)

An Invasive Arzuros is the guardian of this den. To take it down, keep slaying the other monsters it summons until it flees. Then, you're free to take the Canyne egg.

Nargacuga

Nargacuga is also located in the Canalta Timberland region. To find it, glide to the southeastern part of Blessing Hill where you'll encounter an Invasive Nerscylla.

The Invasive Nerscylla will one-shot you with its Invasive Death Scissors attack, and is immune to all damage when it's not attacking. To drive it away, use Wyvern Blaze with a gunlance while being targeted by the monster.

Mizutsune

Mitzutsune is the third and final endangered species found in the Canalta Timberland region. To reach its den, look behind the waterfall at the northern edge of the Frozen Grotto area.

An Invasive Shogun Ceanatuar guards the den. To drive it away, boost your guard with Defense Up (L) to survive its claw attack. Then, grab the Mizutsune egg.

Zinogre

Zinogre can be found in Tarukan, the third region in Monster Hunter Stories 3. Its den is located at the top of a mountain in Rococo Rocks. Use the updrafts to glide there with Ratha or another flying monstie.

An Invasive Odogaron awaits you in the den. To drive it away, inflict it with Mudbogged using Almudron's Mud Torrent ability, then break its claws with piercing damage. The Zinogre egg is all yours afterwards.

Tigrex

You can also find Tigrex in Tarukan. Its den is located at the southern tip of the Colossal Dragon's Remains area. There's a small path that leads behind the tall mountains where the den is hidden.

This den is guarded by an Invasive Diablos. To repel it, use Meteor Hammer with a hammer when it burrows. It can emerge from three different spots, so it's like a game of Whack-A-Mole. The Tigrex egg is all yours once you smack the Diablos hard enough.

Barioth

Barioth is the final endangered species in Monster Hunter Stories 3, and it's the only one you'll find in Serathis. Its den is located northeast of the Coastline Catavan Stand.

An Invasive Khezu stands between you and the Barioth egg. It will attempt to paralyze your party, so bring items to cure the affliction. Win Head-to-Heads and then counter its Invasive attack with a Kinship Skill to drive it away and claim the Barioth egg.