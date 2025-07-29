How to get the Grounded 2 briefcase code
Grab the briefcase combination and lift the lid on this titanic trove.
Tracking down the briefcase code in Grounded 2 is one of the biggest puzzles I've come across so far in the game. While scaling the bug-infested picnic table, you'll find this colossal case resting on one of the benches, but unfortunately, it's sealed with a couple of three-number combination locks. I don't know about you, but process-of-eliminating my way through 999,999 variations doesn't sound like a fun way to spend an afternoon (or decade).
Instead, you'll need to find the briefcase combination written in the vicinity, and you likely will (for the first half at least), but after that is where things get quite confusing. Below, I'll include both of the necessary briefcase codes to open it, plus details about where to find each, in case you've been trying for hours and just need the answer to satisfy your noggin.
What's the briefcase combination in Grounded 2?
The briefcase code in Grounded 2 is 137, 514, which is to say:
- 137 is the combination for the left lock
- 514 is the combination for the right lock
Enter the codes on each wheel and then hit the button next to them to unseal the latches, letting the briefcase lid pop open. We can also confirm that the briefcase code is the same in every world, so these should work for you, too. If you're wondering how you actually find both parts of the code, I'll explain below.
From the briefcase, you can climb to the top of the picnic table via the cooler—you can survive the cold, don't worry. As soon as you exit, you'll spot a big newspaper on the right side of the tabletop, and at the bottom of it, scrawled in pen, is the left lock code, 137. Upon closer examination, the corner next to it (where the right lock code would be written) is torn off and has been taken elsewhere.
You'll find this second part of the code on top of the podium in the north of the Ceremony region of the park—it's very hard to miss since it's a huge landmark with Brookhollow Parks and Recreation written on it. Climbing it is quite tough, so take things slow and steady lest you plummet and die. When you've reached the top, you'll find the code, 514, on the ripped corner of newspaper just to your right, though watch out for the Orc Blue Butterfly standing guard.
Inside the briefcase, you'll find 500 Raw Science, Fresh Mints, Spicy and Sour Candies, plus a Milk Molar.
