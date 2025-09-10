All Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Guardian Fish locations and how to catch them

With how much prep you'll have to do each week for your stall, fishing might be taking a back seat in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar. If you're not cooking a lot or using fish to craft pet treats, then there's a chance you've started ignoring the skill altogether. However, you will need to go back to fishing at one point or another. A lot of villagers require fish when they ask you for favours, which include the coveted Guardian Fish.

You'll need to know how to catch Guardian Fish if you want to complete "The Big One" quest for Arata as well. The game doesn't tell you what exactly these are or where to find them, and with how much wildlife there is in the game, you might not want to figure it out for yourself. So, here's what you need to know about guardian fish, and where to catch them.

You'll need to upgrade your rod to Gold or Gold+ before you can start reeling in Guardian Fish. To separate them from the standard fish you're still bound to catch, a large red fish icon will pop up above your character's head to symbolise a bite rather than the standard exclamation mark. The following table lists every Guardian Fish available, which season you can catch them, and where to head to do so:

Fish

Season

Time, weather conditions, and location

Wels Catfish

Spring

Zephyr Town during any weather

Catfish

Spring/Summer

Zephyr Town at night when raining

Black Carp

Spring

Mountains during any weather

Shining Fish

Autumn

Zephyr Town when sunny

Northern Pike

Autumn

Zephyr Town during any weather

Koi

Winter

Zephyr Town during sunny or snowy weather

Peacock Bass

Winter

Zephyr Town during any weather

Grass Carp

Summer/Autumn

Zephyr Town during any weather

To improve your chances of catching a Guardian Fish, I'd advise getting the Reel Power upgrade from Felix's stall on the Bazaar, which lets you reel in a fish faster and skip some of the fishing QTE mini-game. This does cost 30,000G, though, so it is quite an investment. Using large fish bait will also guarantee a beefier catch as well.

Kara Phillips
Kara Phillips
Evergreen Writer

Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?

