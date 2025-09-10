With how much prep you'll have to do each week for your stall, fishing might be taking a back seat in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar. If you're not cooking a lot or using fish to craft pet treats, then there's a chance you've started ignoring the skill altogether. However, you will need to go back to fishing at one point or another. A lot of villagers require fish when they ask you for favours, which include the coveted Guardian Fish.

You'll need to know how to catch Guardian Fish if you want to complete "The Big One" quest for Arata as well. The game doesn't tell you what exactly these are or where to find them, and with how much wildlife there is in the game, you might not want to figure it out for yourself. So, here's what you need to know about guardian fish, and where to catch them.

All Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Guardian Fish locations and how to catch them

You'll need to upgrade your rod to Gold or Gold+ before you can start reeling in Guardian Fish. To separate them from the standard fish you're still bound to catch, a large red fish icon will pop up above your character's head to symbolise a bite rather than the standard exclamation mark. The following table lists every Guardian Fish available, which season you can catch them, and where to head to do so:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Fish Season Time, weather conditions, and location Wels Catfish Spring Zephyr Town during any weather Catfish Spring/Summer Zephyr Town at night when raining Black Carp Spring Mountains during any weather Shining Fish Autumn Zephyr Town when sunny Northern Pike Autumn Zephyr Town during any weather Koi Winter Zephyr Town during sunny or snowy weather Peacock Bass Winter Zephyr Town during any weather Grass Carp Summer/Autumn Zephyr Town during any weather

To improve your chances of catching a Guardian Fish, I'd advise getting the Reel Power upgrade from Felix's stall on the Bazaar, which lets you reel in a fish faster and skip some of the fishing QTE mini-game. This does cost 30,000G, though, so it is quite an investment. Using large fish bait will also guarantee a beefier catch as well.