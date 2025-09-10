All Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Guardian Fish locations and how to catch them
Your pocket-sized fishing guide for these river dwellers.
With how much prep you'll have to do each week for your stall, fishing might be taking a back seat in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar. If you're not cooking a lot or using fish to craft pet treats, then there's a chance you've started ignoring the skill altogether. However, you will need to go back to fishing at one point or another. A lot of villagers require fish when they ask you for favours, which include the coveted Guardian Fish.
You'll need to know how to catch Guardian Fish if you want to complete "The Big One" quest for Arata as well. The game doesn't tell you what exactly these are or where to find them, and with how much wildlife there is in the game, you might not want to figure it out for yourself. So, here's what you need to know about guardian fish, and where to catch them.
All Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Guardian Fish locations and how to catch them
You'll need to upgrade your rod to Gold or Gold+ before you can start reeling in Guardian Fish. To separate them from the standard fish you're still bound to catch, a large red fish icon will pop up above your character's head to symbolise a bite rather than the standard exclamation mark. The following table lists every Guardian Fish available, which season you can catch them, and where to head to do so:
Fish
Season
Time, weather conditions, and location
Wels Catfish
Spring
Zephyr Town during any weather
Catfish
Spring/Summer
Zephyr Town at night when raining
Black Carp
Spring
Mountains during any weather
Shining Fish
Autumn
Zephyr Town when sunny
Northern Pike
Autumn
Zephyr Town during any weather
Koi
Winter
Zephyr Town during sunny or snowy weather
Peacock Bass
Winter
Zephyr Town during any weather
Grass Carp
Summer/Autumn
Zephyr Town during any weather
To improve your chances of catching a Guardian Fish, I'd advise getting the Reel Power upgrade from Felix's stall on the Bazaar, which lets you reel in a fish faster and skip some of the fishing QTE mini-game. This does cost 30,000G, though, so it is quite an investment. Using large fish bait will also guarantee a beefier catch as well.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.