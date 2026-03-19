How to cook fish porridge for Renee's Request in Crimson Desert

Cooking some fish porridge in Crimson Desert for Renee's Request is your introduction to the game's culinary system. It's not quite as tricky as working out how to chop down trees for Turnali's Request or mining ore for Rhett's Request, but there are a few stumbling blocks where you can go wrong—I know I almost did.

Below I'll run through how to complete this request and wrangle together some fish porridge for Renee's picky guest.

How to cook fish porridge in Crimson Desert

Image 1 of 3 Learn the recipe for fish porridge in your inventory (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Cycle to the Field Pot Cooking tab at the bonfire to find fish porridge (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Adjust the quantity to the three that Renee asked for (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

When you visit Renee at the Butchery, she'll give you the necessary ingredients, plus the recipe for fish porridge. Your first step should be to learn the recipe, so head into your inventory, find it in your crafting manual dropdown, select it to pull it out and examine it, and then hold CTRL (LB on controller to learn it as usual).

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Now, you need to find a bonfire—any will do, but I suggest the one in the same courtyard as Renee, next to the drying rack by the barrels. Then:

Press E to light the bonfire and start cooking Press C to cycle across to the Field Pot cooking tab Scroll down to the Fish Porridge recipe Press space to select the recipe and R to make it Adjust the quantity to x3 and press space again

It's important you select the recipe you have enough ingredients to make three of. Otherwise, you'll have to source the rest of the ingredients yourself, which will be a bit of a pain, especially with how tough fishing is to figure out.

Once they're done cooking, deliver them to Renee to get a nice little inventory expansion, some Contribution, and a few barley. Remember, you can also sell the recipe now you know it. Nice and easy.