Next and current banners in Wuthering Waves

As with every gacha out there, the banners (or Convenes) in Wuthering Waves are constantly changing, so it's a good idea to keep track of what the current banners and next banners are. Wuthering Waves is a little more confusing than other popular gachas when it comes to currency conversions, thanks to its two additional weapon pull types. Because sure, what's one more currency when you already have a hundred on the go!

The short version: don't convert your Astrite when you get it. Instead, wait until you're certain what character or weapon you want, then check what type of Tide you need to convert your Astrite into to get them. Most importantly, remember that shiny new characters always require Radiant Tides to pull, with their weapon banners taking Forging Tides instead.

As Wuthering Waves is a little inconsistent with its banner schedule, this page can help you keep on track of who's coming next, so you can start the grind to build a potential new favourite as soon as possible.

Next banners in Wuthering Waves

Cartethyia and Lupa, are the next banners in Wuthering Waves, making their debut during version 2.4. This was confirmed through Cartethyia's drip marketing, and Lupa's drip marketing shared on Wuthering Waves' official social media channels—an ever-reliable way to peek at who's coming next.

Cartethyia is a new five-star Aero sword-user and Lupa is a new five-star Fusion broadblade-user, but this is all of the official information available about them right now. Thankfully, we can always turn to leakers for more banner information. Truly the heroes our Astrite savings deserve.

As relayed on the WutheringWavesLeaks subreddit, reliable leaker Seele Leaks has revealed all, letting us know that Cartethyia will debut in Phase 1 of version 2.4, and Lupa will debut in Phase 2. There's no mention of rerun characters, which most likely means there won't be any in version 2.4. So it's a good opportunity to take advantage of the current stacked Anniversary Banner while you can!

According to Seele Leaks, the four-star characters on Cartethyia's banner will be:

Baizhi (Glacio, rectifier-user)

Lumi (Electro, broadblade-user)

Aalto (Aero, pistols-user)

Then the four-star characters on Lupa's banner will be:

Chixia (Fusion, pistols-user)

Sanhua (Glacio, sword-user)

Youhu (Glacio, gauntlets-user)

As always, it's best not to get your hopes up and start the pre-farming grind based on leaked information alone. This may be sourced from a reliable leaker, but anything could change between now and version 2.4.

Current banners in Wuthering Waves

Ciaccona, Jinhsi, Changli, Carlotta, Roccia, and Brant are on the current banners in Wuthering Waves, with Ciaccona, a new five-star, on the Through Verses and Rhythms Banner, and all others on the Anniversary Resonator Convene Banner. Both of these banners end on Wednesday, June 11.

To save your eyes a painful wall of text, here's a list of character information instead:

Ciaccona (Aero, pistols-user)

Jinhsi (Spectro, broadblade-user)

Changli (Fusion, sword-user)

Carlotta (Glacio, pistols-user)

Roccia (Havoc, gauntlets-user)

Brant (Fusion, sword-user)

The four-star characters on both the current banners are:

Danjin (Havoc, sword-user)

Yangyang (Aero, sword-user)

Mortefi (Fusion, pistols-user)

The Anniversary Banner is a great way to pull for characters you might have missed during Wuthering Waves' first year. If somebody catches your eye during this second round of reruns, you might want to consider trying to get them now, before they're locked away in rerun jail again.

Next weapon banner in Wuthering Waves

Although there's no official confirmation yet, as Cartethyia and Lupa are debuting in version 2.4, it's all but confirmed that they'll be getting new signature weapons to run alongside them in the next weapon banners (Absolute Pulsation).

Cartethyia uses a sword, so a new five-star sword will run in Phase 1 of Wuthering Waves' weapon banner in version 2.4; and Lupa uses a broadblade, so a new five-star broadblade will run alongside her in Phase 2.

Current weapon banner in Wuthering Waves

The current Wuthering Waves weapon banners run until Wednesday, June 11. The five-star weapons on these banners are:

Woodland Aria pistols - Ciaccona's signature (Absolute Pulsation)

Ages of Harvest broadblade - Jinhsi's signature (Anniversary Weapon Convene)

Blazing Brilliance sword - Changli's signature (Anniversary Weapon Convene)

The Last Dance pistols - Carlotta's signature (Anniversary Weapon Convene)

Tragicomedy gauntlets - Roccia's signature (Anniversary Weapon Convene)

Unflickering Valor sword - Brant's signature (Anniversary Weapon Convene)

All of the four-star boosted weapons on both of the current weapon banners are:

Undying Flame pistols

Variation rectifier

Relativistic Jet pistols

Phew, that's a lot of characters and weapons. Lucky for me my choice paralysis has been miraculously cured by my abysmal Astrite savings.