Disney Dreamlight Valley is home to a huge variety of ingredients to cook with, but it's surprising how hard some of them are to track down. Knowing where to find salt crystals will save you running around the valley on a wild goose chase, but you do need access to the Storybook Vale DLC before you can start foraging for some.

The world of cooking up when you know where to find salt, and if you have the Storybook Vale DLC, dishes containing salt as an ingredient are more likely to pop up in the favourite gift list for each of your villagers. Plus, there's a few quests which require it too.Here's where you can find some salt crystals.

Where to find salt crystals in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Salt crystals can only be found when fishing in Everafter, the area to the left of the Storybook Vale, where you unlock Flynn Rider at the start of the DLC. It takes 2,000 Storybook Magic to unlock so it's quite the investment, but you'll be able to find salt in any open water in this area.

The only catch is that you need to fish outside of ripples to find salt crystals, similar to seaweed. This does mean there's not really any guarantee that you'll find salt crystals straight away, since you could always reel in seaweed or basic fish like cod and rainbow trout. But, at least you don't have to wait around for ripples to appear.

Salt crystals are needed for a bunch of quests too such as Merida's "A Very Scottish Celebration" quest and Flynn's "Memory Lane" quest. You also need it to cook Grecian Baked Fish in Maleficent's "The Two Flames United" quest, so it's best to gather as much as you can when you're fishing to prevent any roadblocks as you work through friendship quests later down the line.

Outside of these quests, the Storybook Vale is home to a number of recipes which require salt crystals, such as Aquatic Escargot, Greek Potatoes, and anything salt-pickled. It can also be sold at Goofy's Stall for 20 Star Coins, or eaten for a quick burst of +25 energy if you need a little boost and can't make it back to your house. No matter what you end up using it for, it's a very versatile ingredient worth having on hand.