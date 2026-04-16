It's still too early to lose all hope: Euro Truck Simulator 2 is getting a whole new country soon

Euro Truck Simulator 2 has been going strong for 14 years now, and at this point I don't think I'll be able to cope when SCS Software stops supporting it. Driving around computer Europe in various trucks is one of the best ways to wind down after a long day tolerating existence. You don't even have to care about trucks.

Following two major DLC drops in December, SCS has just announced the first for 2026: Soul of Anatolia, as the name implies, opens up the huge eastern expanse of Türkiye, which used to be rendered Turkey in English before the Turkish foreign minister requested it be changed in 2022.

"Your route will take you from bustling Istanbul all the way to Aksaray, the easternmost point of this expansion, beginning with engineering marvels: cross the record-breaking 1915 Çanakkale Bridge, the longest suspension bridge in the world, or the impressive Yavuz Sultan Selim and Osmangazi Bridge, each a gateway into Anatolia," the Steam entry promises. "At the heart of your journey lies Ankara, the capital city and a vital crossroads of the region. Soon, the road may lead you past the shimmering expanse of Tuz Gölü, or through the vibrant tourist cities of Antalya and Alanya, where grand hotels rely on your cargo deliveries."

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That sounds exciting to me. There is no word on a release date as yet, but the trailer below will give you a feel for it.

Euro Truck Simulator 2: Introducing Soul of Anatolia - YouTube Watch On

I didn't really consider ever trying a Truck Simulator game before Andy Kelly's brilliant appreciation in 2015. They're obviously made with trucking enthusiasts front of mind, but they're also, almost by accident, brilliant zen games.