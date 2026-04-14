How to prepare for Hello Kitty Island Adventure's City Town DLC

If you're an avid Hello Kitty Island Adventure player like me, the release of the City Town DLC is bound to cause some excitement. Not only will this expansion of Friendship Island add an entirely new setting for us to make our way around, but a new character will be joining the roster too: Usahana.

Which means there's some preparations to be done ahead of time, especially if you're planning to hit the DLC hard once it releases. Hello Kitty Island Adventure isn't afraid to pace its DLC's in a way that forces you to make progress over a number of days, as we saw in the Wheatflour Wonderland DLC, but there are still a few things you can do to make your time on Friendship Island and now City Town more efficient.

How to prepare for the City Town DLC in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Nothing has been explicitly shared to suggest we need to do anything to prepare for the DLC, but that's not to say there aren't a few things you can start doing in advance to make your life a little bit easier when the DLC does release. These are a few things I plan on doing ahead of time.

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Work on your friendships with a handful of characters

The trailer for the City Town DLC showed mostly Badtz Maru, Tuxedo Sam, Kuromi, Keroppi, and Chococat, so it's safe to assume they will be the characters playing a significant role in the upcoming story. So, it's best to start focusing on levelling those friendships now, should there be any specific quests you need completed before you can make your way over to City Town. I'm aiming to have each character at level 7 at the very least, which shouldn't take any time at all given how many adventures we've already been on.

Stock up on Friendship Blossoms and Friendship Bouquets

(Image credit: Sunblink Entertainment)

The most exciting feature of the DLC is the addition of Usahana, and there's no doubt that she'll be the key to making your way through City Town's story too. Which means levelling up her friendship as quickly as possible so you can start unlocking all the friendship quests you need. This is where both Friendship Blossoms and Friendship Bouquets come in handy, as these will reset how many gifts you can give a character in a single day, rather than being limited to just three.

They aren't exactly easy items to come across though. Both are given as gifts by My Melody on specific days of the week. Friendship Blossoms will be given on Tuesday and Thursday, whereas you will receive a Friendship Bouquet on Saturdays. They function slightly differently, too, with Blossom's resetting the daily gifts of one specific character and Bouquets resetting the entire roster of Sanrio characters. Use them wisely, but there's no better time than now.

Craft basic items like Sparks, Mechanisms, and Logs

As is the way with a DLC like this, there's probably going to be some element of crafting. Since your foragable items like rubber and sticks are tied to a daily limit in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, it's best to plan ahead and start crafting some of the items that go into the vast majority of larger crafts. Sparks and Mechanisms are particularly useful to have on hand, especially if Chococat is involved in any way. You do need to have a decent stash of Gizmos though, which you can only get from giving Chococat gifts. At least this levels up your friendship anyway.

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It's worth foraging in general for a number of basic items like rubber and sticks, alongside ingredients like Cinnabloom and Pineapple, as you never know when you'll need them. Without knowing what sort of quests Usahana is going to send us on, it's always better to be safe rather than get stuck by some sort of foraging or crafting-based roadblock. There's no harm in a bit of preparation, anyway.