All Genshin Impact 6.3 livestream codes

The Genshin Impact 6.3 livestream codes are finally here, or should I say the Luna IV codes, since we're moving along into the fourth instalment of the special Song of the Welkin Moon story in Nod-Krai. Though these Luna versions have seen us step into Snezhnaya for the first time, we haven't technically hit the 6.0 update yet, which kind of makes sense when you consider Nod-Krai is its own autonomous region.

For those who are new to Genshin livestreams, miHoYo puts on a special programme every six weeks breaking down all of the new content coming in the subsequent update, including characters, quests, bosses, and new areas. As a little bonus for tuning in, you can grab three livestream codes to redeem for some extra Primogems.

This time around, character-wise, we can expect Hydro five-star Columbina, Geo five-star Zibai, and Geo four-star Illuga. There will also apparently be reruns for Neuvillette and Ineffa, though this isn't certain until the stream. Since livestream codes usually expire with a day or so, make sure to grab them if you want them. Either way, I'll add the codes below as they drop during the stream.

Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems

ComeNightorDay - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore Zibai0515 - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

- 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit GallopYeah - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

To get your Primogems, you'll first have to redeem your Genshin livestream codes, which means reaching Adventure Rank 10. Even if you've just started the game, this is pretty easy to achieve. Once you've done that, you can redeem your codes in two different ways, either through the game itself:

Open Genshin Impact Enter the in-game menu Select Settings and then Account Click Redeem Now and enter a code into the box Claim your Primogems from the in-game mailbox

Or you can redeem codes via the official website:

Head to the Genshin Impact redemption site Enter your details and pick your character's region Add a code to the box and select redeem Grab your rewards in the in-game mailbox