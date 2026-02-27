Navigating the Care Center in Resident Evil Requiem can be a bit confusing at first, especially when you have to work out where to find Victor's office when you step back into Leon's shoes after playing as Grace. You'll have just escaped a nasty interrogation by Victor Gideon in the attic and either have avoided or killed the Chunk tucked away up there.

Now, though, you have to find Victor's office, despite the fact you never visit that location when playing as Grace. Below, I'll explain where Victor's office is and the path you need to take as Leon to get there once you drop down from the attic in the main part of the Care Center.

Where to find Victor's office in Resident Evil Requiem

You'll find Victor's office at the very top of this staircase near Cold Storage in the West Wing (Image credit: Capcom)

You can find Victor's office on the top floor of the Care Center. If you open the map and cycle through the floors to the third one, you'll see it marked on the same level as the attic that Leon escaped from a little earlier, though blacked out since this location isn't accessible when you're playing as Grace.

To get here, you need to head to the staircase by the entrance to Cold Storage in the West Wing, and then take it all the way up to the top, where you'll find a warped door that Leon can open with his hatchet. This will involve you going through the kitchen and the Dining Room, just as you did when you first visited the West Wing while playing as Grace. If you're still in the Chairman's Office where you dropped down, you just need to go left through the Bar & Lounge and then ascend the staircase after it.

There's a warped door that only Leon can open with his hatchet at the top (Image credit: Capcom)

Don't forget to open the warped closets on the first and second floors of the West Wing while playing as Leon, since the one in the Records Room contains a Mr. Raccoon Memoriam, and it's the only time you can grab it. Otherwise, take the stairs to the top floor, break open the door, and voila: Victor's Office is just ahead.