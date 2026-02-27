Working out how to find the helicopter key in Resident Evil Requiem is your final step in escaping the Care Center. After all, you completed the three puzzle boxes and slotted their quartz into place, letting you enter the courtyard, and now you've found a helicopter and a pilot. The only problem is the key to the chopper is inside the house next to the helipad and you have to retrieve it.

Once inside, you'll find an office in the VIP Suite with a little puzzle you'll have to complete if you want to progress. Below, I'll explain how to solve the VIP Suite puzzle and get the helicopter key.

How to solve the VIP Suite puzzle and get the helicopter key in Resident Evil Requiem

Image 1 of 3 Investigate the wine bottle on the left side of the room (Image credit: Capcom) Align the top and bottom half of its label to reveal the helix model (Image credit: Capcom) Slot the model into the altar-like device in the center of the room (Image credit: Capcom)

When you enter the VIP Suite office in the house next to the helipad, you'll find loads of different items to mess around with, but you'll want to look at the wine bottle on the left side of the room. Pick it up and examine the label more closely—you'll see that you can spin the top half of the bottle to align the label with the lower half, so do just that. This will open the bottle, revealing a Double Helix Model item you can take.

Now, head over to the altar-like structure in the center of the room with the two lights and interact to open it up, revealing a DNA chain with a missing section. You guessed it—this is where the Double Helix Model slots in. Investigate the chain more closely and select the item to fix it in place, solving the puzzle.

Not to spoil what comes next, but this will let you progress into the Private Lab area where you can collect the helicopter key a little further to give you a shot at escaping the Care Center.