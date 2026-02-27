All Resident Evil Requiem lockpick locations and how to open simple locks
Grab some picks to crack any simple lock you find.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Finding lockpick locations in Resident Evil Requiem will likely be your first priority after you stumble upon the drawer with the simple lock in the West Wing of the Care Center. After all, who doesn't want a little extra help when exploring a zombie-infested hospital? Similar to previous games, lockpicks are consumables, so you'll need one per lock that you want to open.
The good news is that there are enough lockpicks to open every simple lock in the Care Center, so you don't have to worry about picking and choosing, though you wouldn't need to do that anyway for reasons I explain below. Here are all of the lockpick locations in the Care Center so you can open any simple locks you find.
Resident Evil Requiem lockpick locations
There are five lockpicks in the Care Center, and only four simple locked containers in the area. I've put the lockpicks in order of when you'll encounter them:
Location
Where to find it
Lead Researcher's Office, 1F East Wing
On top of a side cabinet by a lamp, straight ahead and slightly to the left when you enter the office.
Custodian's Office, GF West Wing
You can't get here until you get the ID Bracelet (Level 1) to unlock the Security Point on the ground floor of the West Wing near the kitchen. It's in a locker against the back wall.
Office, 1F West Wing
From the previous lockpick in the Custodian's Office, head up the stairs and straight ahead into the Office to find it on a desk at the far end of the room.
Workshop, -1F Basement
In a vent connecting the Workshop with the room with the forklift blocking access to Inspection. Use a joint plug to open the door at the far end of the Holding Cells and enter the vent in the corner of the room ahead to find it at the far end.
Boiler Room, -1F Basement
In one of the electrified puddles after you use a joint plug to power the Boiler Room door near the Security Room save point. To get it, power the other door down the corridor to the left instead to enter the room from behind.
Despite there being five lockpicks in the Care Center, there are only four simple locks to open as far as I can tell. Three of these are located in the upper Care Center, but one is located in the basement—a locker in the Bunkroom that you can access when you power the Boiler Room door. Make sure to grab this while you're in the Basement, as you can't return after.
You might be wondering which simple locks to prioritize, but they all contain Rare Metal. You can use this to craft bullets for the Requiem weapon once you analyse the sample in the Security Point locked room next to the East Wing Waiting Room, making it pretty valuable as a material.
Resident Evil Requiem Mr. Raccoon locations: Find all 25
Resident Evil Requiem Antique Coins: Buy upgrades
Resident Evil Requiem safe codes: Crack each one
Resident Evil Requiem charm locations: Collect 'em
Resident Evil Requiem inventory: Make it bigger
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.