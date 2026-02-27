Finding lockpick locations in Resident Evil Requiem will likely be your first priority after you stumble upon the drawer with the simple lock in the West Wing of the Care Center. After all, who doesn't want a little extra help when exploring a zombie-infested hospital? Similar to previous games, lockpicks are consumables, so you'll need one per lock that you want to open.

The good news is that there are enough lockpicks to open every simple lock in the Care Center, so you don't have to worry about picking and choosing, though you wouldn't need to do that anyway for reasons I explain below. Here are all of the lockpick locations in the Care Center so you can open any simple locks you find.

Resident Evil Requiem lockpick locations

There are five lockpicks in the Care Center, and only four simple locked containers in the area. I've put the lockpicks in order of when you'll encounter them:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Location Where to find it Lead Researcher's Office, 1F East Wing On top of a side cabinet by a lamp, straight ahead and slightly to the left when you enter the office. Custodian's Office, GF West Wing You can't get here until you get the ID Bracelet (Level 1) to unlock the Security Point on the ground floor of the West Wing near the kitchen. It's in a locker against the back wall. Office, 1F West Wing From the previous lockpick in the Custodian's Office, head up the stairs and straight ahead into the Office to find it on a desk at the far end of the room. Workshop, -1F Basement In a vent connecting the Workshop with the room with the forklift blocking access to Inspection. Use a joint plug to open the door at the far end of the Holding Cells and enter the vent in the corner of the room ahead to find it at the far end. Boiler Room, -1F Basement In one of the electrified puddles after you use a joint plug to power the Boiler Room door near the Security Room save point. To get it, power the other door down the corridor to the left instead to enter the room from behind.

Despite there being five lockpicks in the Care Center, there are only four simple locks to open as far as I can tell. Three of these are located in the upper Care Center, but one is located in the basement—a locker in the Bunkroom that you can access when you power the Boiler Room door. Make sure to grab this while you're in the Basement, as you can't return after.

You might be wondering which simple locks to prioritize, but they all contain Rare Metal. You can use this to craft bullets for the Requiem weapon once you analyse the sample in the Security Point locked room next to the East Wing Waiting Room, making it pretty valuable as a material.