Resident Evil Requiem briefcase code
Find the correct case combination for a reward.
Puzzling out the briefcase code in Resident Evil Requiem can take a little bit of legwork. Similar to the scavenger hunt you also start in the S.T.A.R.S Office, there are some clues littered about that room that tell you where to find the code for the briefcase. It's only three-letters, but it's not really the kind of thing you want to brute force, especially when the answer is so close at hand.
I'll explain below what the briefcase code is if you're in a hurry, but also how to get the code if you were struggling to work it out.
The code to the briefcase in the S.T.A.R.S Office in RPD is:
- RRR
It contains the Power Shades Charm for the Requiem weapon, which provides limitless bullet penetration and increases firepower for the last bullet in the cylinder. It's also a nice little facsimile of Albert Wesker's sunglasses.
So how were you supposed to figure this out?. In the S.T.A.R.S Office, you find a to-do list written by Barry, which talks about a book that Captain Wesker had borrowed. If you head into Wesker's office, you'll find a library card in the drawer of his desk for a book called the Medicinal Benefit of Herbs, which it shows he returned to the Library.
Head to the Library, go up the stairs, and you'll find the book on a shelf on the west side of the room. Open it up, and you'll come face-to-face with Wesker's infamous photo of Rebecca Chambers in a basketball outfit. Check the back to find the note: Rising Rookie Rebecca, or RRR, which is the code to the briefcase. I'm not sure why Wesker left this compromising photo in a returned library book, but who can truly understand the mind of an evil genius…
