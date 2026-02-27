All Mr. Raccoon locations in Resident Evil Requiem

Finding all the Mr. Raccoon Memoriam locations in Resident Evil Requiem is a classic collection hunts that'll see you searching every nook and cranny for little figurines you can blast. Similar to the Clockwork Castellans from the Resident Evil 4 Remake, you'll get a special reward when you smash every statue, though sadly it's not quite as good as the unbreakable Primal Knife from that game.

You will unlock extra upgrades for all your weapons, though, which is still exciting if you're the type to replay on the hardest difficulty. Since Requiem isn't really chapter-based, there are multiple Mr. Raccoons you can find in each area. Some, such as the one in the basement section for Grace, or the one in the Records Room that only Leon can get, are easy to permanently miss, so be prepared to grab them or spread out your saves to give yourself a safety net.

All that said, here are the Mr. Raccoon Memoriam locations in Resident Evil Requiem, plus who you'll be playing as each statue is available.

All Mr. Racoon Memoriam locations in Resident Evil Requiem

There are 25 Mr. Raccoon statues to find in Resident Evil Requiem. You can find a map marking all of the Care Center locations in the Basement safe, and you can purchase one from the Special Content menu for Raccoon City after you complete the game.

Before then, though, here's where to find each figurine in story order as well as who you'll be playing as.

Care Center Mr. Raccoon locations

There are 10 Mr. Raccoon statues in the Care Center.

Rehabilitation Ward

Playing as: Leon

The first Mr. Raccoon appears after the Rehabilitation Ward when you first visit the Rhodes Hill hospital as Leon. Once you use the chainsaw to escape the ward, head through the next room and into the room after, where you'll spot the statue moving on a mantelpiece just ahead. There's also a note tucked underneath it saying "Hunt us, seek us, find us, break us".

East Wing lobby

Playing as: Grace

You can find this figurine on the front desk of the East Wing Lobby after you get the keycard from the West Wing Parlor by opening the unicorn door to get in there. The keycard will unlock the door to the East Wing and the lobby is the first room you enter.

Lead Researcher's Office stairwell

Playing as: Grace

Also in the East Wing, down the corridor from the Isolation Ward entrance, past the Waiting Room door on the right, you'll find a stairwell leading up to the Lead Researcher's Office. At the bottom of the stairs is a Mr. Raccoon figurine on a table.

Kitchenette

Playing as: Grace

This figurine is on top of a coffee machine in the corner of the Kitchenette next to the Office on the first floor of the West Wing. You can get here once you collect the ID Wristband (Level 1) from near the Lead Researcher's Office in the East Wing and use it to unlock the Security Point door near the Kitchen in the West Wing. After that, head up the stairs, go through the office straight ahead, and you'll find the Kitchenette.

Medication Room

Playing as: Grace

You can only get this Mr. Raccoon after you visit the Isolation Ward and get the ID Wristband (Level 3) that allows you to open the two cells there. Go inside the empty cell next to Emily's and look between the wall and one of the bedposts to spot a figurine tucked away.

Records Room

Playing as: Leon

This Mr. Raccoon is inside a warped closet in the Records Room, right next to the office that is next door to the Kitchenette from the entry above. Since only Leon can open warped doors with his hatchet, you'll have to wait until you're playing as him again to get this statue.

Workshop

Playing as: Grace

You can find this statue inside the Workshop, during the section where you play as Grace in the basement. Use one of the joint plugs to power up the door at the far end of the Holding Cells and head inside to find the Mr. Raccoon on a table.

Bunkroom