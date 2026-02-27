All Resident Evil Requiem safe codes

Cracking safe codes in Resident Evil Requiem is a great way to get some extra items and Antique Coins, which you can use to purchase some nice little early upgrades in the Parlor, such as a Hip Pouch or a Stabilizer damage upgrade for Grace—believe me, she needs it. There are a few different safes to crack in the Care Center, and having tested it, I can confirm that the safe codes are the same for every player.

Below, I'll explain where to find each of the three safes, the combination to open them, plus what's inside. If you've only just found the Bar and Lounge safe then skip to that section, and potentially revisit it later if you want some help opening the others. Also, when entering safe codes, make sure to turn the dial in direction listed and only try to open the safe after you've hit all three numbers.

Bar and Lounge safe code

The Bar and Lounge safe is located on the first floor of the West Wing, behind the bar itself. The code is:

10 (left) 80 (right) 30 (left)

After you've moved between all three numbers, turning the dial in the directions listed above, confirm the combination to open the safe. This contains three Antique Coins.

Also don't forget to grab Grace's S&S M232 pistol from behind the bar while you're there, as well as snagging the extra Antique Coin from the piano stool. If you want another, you can also kill the singing zombie, but her screaming will throw off your aim, making you easy prey for other zombies, so be careful.

Examination Room safe code

The Examination Room safe is located in the East Wing, which you can access after you've opened the unicorn door into the Parlor and gotten the keycard. The safe itself is in a cabinet near to the organless corpse. Its combination is:

30 (right) 10 (left) 50 (right)

This safe also contains three Antique Coins. You can find the combination from the paper behind where the Chunk appears near the Lead Researcher's Office. There's also an open safe in the Waiting Room just beyond the East Wing Lobby after you unlock the shortcut, behind the counter. This has a couple of Antique Coins inside, too.

Basement safe code

You won't be able to access the basement safe until after you've swapped to Leon and then back to Grace. The safe is located near the entrance to the Inspection area that's blocked by the forklift. Use a joint plug to power up the door at the side of the Furnace room, head down the corridor into the space with the forklift, and then look for a room off to the side with the safe in. The code is:

60 (right) 40 (left) 80 (right)

This one contains some handgun ammo, but also a Racoon Roundup map for Mr. Raccoon Memoriam statues in the Care Center. The way you find out this code is in the attic when you're playing as Leon.

Sterilization Chamber safe code

This safe is much, much later in the game, and I won't spoil anything about its overall location, but you'll find this on the north side of the Sterilization Chamber room during the section where Grace is trying to open the door to the central refinining system. The code is:

10 (right) 90 (left) 20 (right)

Inside you'll find handgun ammo, a med injector, and a molotov cocktail.

Monitor Control Room safe code

This final safe is in the same section as above, in the Monitor Control Room just off to the side of the Lobby. It's code is:

50 (left) 60 (right) 80 (left)

This one contains an empty bottle, a bottle of acid, and a med injector.