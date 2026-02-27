Working out how to open warped doors in Resident Evil Requiem is just one of the many ways you can find some extra loot, similar to Security Points and simple locks, and you'll actually have to open some of these in order to acquire at least one collectible. While exploring the Care Center as Grace, you'll likely happen upon multiple of these doors and cupboards, each reading "The door is warped and won't open".

Since you have no ability to use an item on them, it isn't at all clear how you're supposed to get inside and claim those sweet, sweet bullets and items. There is a way, though.

How to open warped doors in Resident Evil Requiem

Image 1 of 2 You'll find lots of warped doors while playing as Grace that you can't open (Image credit: Capcom) But when you start playing as Leon you can open these with his hatchet (Image credit: Capcom)

If you're wondering how to open warped doors as Grace, unfortunately, I've got some bad news: you can't. You can only open warped doors while playing as Leon once you jump back into his shoes, so make sure you remember where you found them in the Care Center when playing as Grace so you can return to them later.

When you start playing as Leon in the Care Center you can use his hatchet to open these doors, but this will also be your only opportunity to get a lot of them, so you'll need to be thorough if you want the loot.

In particular, the warped cupboard in the Records Room contains a Mr. Raccoon Memoriam collectible which you could easily miss. There's also the Connoisseur Charm (which increases the firepower of its attached weapon), which is in the warped cupboard in the Pantry in the West Wing. To get inside, you'll have to kill the big chef zombie in the Kitchen—though he later starts wandering the corridors on the ground floor.

Kill him and he'll drop the Pantry Key, letting you get inside. If you haven't been in here yet, there's also the Stakeout Takeout Charm on a shelf at the back and a case with a Requiem bullet, so make sure to return as Grace later to pick these up.