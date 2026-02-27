How to solve each puzzle box in Resident Evil Requiem

Working out the puzzle box solutions in Resident Evil Requiem is your main objective in the Care Center, enabling you to acquire the Moon Quartz, Sun Quartz, and Star Quartz from each of the hospital's section heads so you can insert them into the door in the Central Hall and leave. It's a classic Resident Evil puzzle: find things in each area, stick them in a door, and graduate to the next region.

The puzzle boxes are located in the Chairman's Office in the West Wing, the Lead Researcher's Office in the East Wing, and the Security Manager's Office in the Isolation Ward, so here's how to reach each of those locations, plus the code you'll need to open each box.

How to open the Chairman's Office puzzle box

Image 1 of 2 The first puzzle box is in the Chairman's Office in the West Wing (Image credit: Capcom) Pick up the pencil off his desk and trace the answer in the notebook (Image credit: Capcom)

Once you arrive in the Chairman's Office on the first floor of the West Wing, you can open his Moon puzzle box. The correct code is:

Moon (right) Sun (middle) Star (left) Moon (right)

The way you find out the answer is by grabbing the pencil from his desk and using it to trace the answer from the notebook on the table. This will get you the Moon Quartz which you can insert into the door with indents in the Central Hall. I'd suggest doing this as soon as possible to free up space in Grace's inventory.

How to open the Lead Researcher's Office puzzle box

Image 1 of 2 You'll need Corrosive to melt the lock off of the Lead Researcher's box (Image credit: Capcom) You can work out the combination via two of the photographs in the room (Image credit: Capcom)

After you open the unicorn door into the Parlor and grab the East Wing keycard from the body, you can visit the Lead Researcher's Office on the upper floor of the East Wing. Before you can open the Sun puzzle box, you'll have to grab some Corrosive from the Conference Room down the hall to burn the padlock off, but this means coming face-to-face with the Chunk monster hanging out in the corridor.

You can either bait it down the corridor, hide in the office, and wait for it to go downstairs, or you can inject it from behind with three Hemolytic Injectors, which will kill it, and get you the Eyespy Charm, which increases the likelihood you'll survive fatal damage.

You'll find the Corrosive in the rear section of the Conference Room, but you'll have to get past a few zombies, and deal with a screaming zombie—I suggest saving a Requiem shot for her. Bring the Corrosive back to the puzzle box and use it to burn the lock off. Now you can enter the code:

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Star (right) Sun (left) Moon (middle) Sun (left)

You can work this out via the two pictures in the office, which show the first and second half of the puzzle box combination. You'll get the Sun Quartz and the Leatherbound Notebook, which contains details on how to open the Organ Transport Box.

How to open the Security Manager's Office puzzle box

The final box's buttons are written in braille so you'll have to bring Emily to read them (Image credit: Capcom)

You can access the Security Manager's Office in the Isolation Ward once you get the ID Wristband (Level 2) by reviving the corpse in the East Wing's Examination Room, which you'll do by putting its lungs and heart back in. After you kill that zombie, you'll get the wristband, letting you open the Isolation Ward's level two Security Point entrance.

Here's the thing, though, the Star puzzle box buttons are written in braille, so you'll need to bring Emily from the Medication Room and basically defend her while she puzzles it out instead. Once done, she'll get the last Star Quartz you need to leave the Care Center.