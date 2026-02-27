It's a bit of a surprise when the Chunk first appears in Resident Evil Requiem. This bloated and frankly quite sweary monster will pursue you down the corridor on the upper floors of the East Wing, which makes getting to the Conference Room a bit of a nightmare at first. While you can tiptoe around the area avoiding him for the rest of your time in the Care Center, it's also possible to put him out of his misery instead.

I'll run through both ways you can kill the Chunk lower down, so you can wander the corridors of the East Wing without fearing for your life—more than normal, anyway.

How to kill the Chunk in Resident Evil Requiem

Image 1 of 3 You can jab the Chunk with a Hemolytic Injector (Image credit: Capcom) Lead it downstairs and hide in the Waiting Room as it passes to get behind it (Image credit: Capcom) Rinse and repeat with three Hemolytic Injectors to kill it and get the Eye Spy Charm for Grace (Image credit: Capcom)

There are two ways to kill the Chunk as Grace in Resident Evil Requiem:

Shoot it lots of times Inject it with three Hemolytic Injectors

The first method is very costly and will take a lot of your pistol ammo. In fact, it might not even be possible depending on how much you've found or crafted. It worked for me, but I had plenty of ammo stored up when I killed this monster.

You could also use the Requiem. Now you have the ID Bracelet (Level 1) you can unlock the Security Point in the East Wing Waiting Room to get the sample that provides Requiem ammo crafting. After that, you can use any lockpicks you find to unlock drawers and get some Rare Metal, which you'll need to craft it. It should only take two Requiem headshots to kill the Chunk.

However, the better method to preserve precious magnum ammo is to use three Hemolytic Injectors, the craftable items that allow you to instantly stealth kill zombies of all kinds. To unlock the Hemolytic Injector for crafting, you have to analyse the specimen you find next to the Laser Microscope in the East Wing's Blood Lab, but you likely will have already done that on your way through the area.

You can craft a Hemolytic Injector for:

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

60 Infected Blood

1x Scrap

Since you need three overall, you'll require three times this amount, but don't worry: you can always leave and come back to the Chunk later. Remember that Infected Blood is marked on your map and you can get more by killing zombies. You can also dismantle makeshift knives that are about to break to get more scraps.

So how do you actually inject the Chunk? You'll have to wait until it's facing away from you. I suggest hiding in the East Wing Waiting Room and waiting (lol) for it to pass down the corridor, letting you sneak out behind and jab it with the injector. Do this three times and it will explode, dropping the Eye Spy Charm, which increases Grace's likelihood of surviving fatal damage.

Make sure to kill the Chunk before you head to the Isolation Ward—once you start playing as Leon again, it will have disappeared, so this is your only opportunity if you want that charm for Grace.