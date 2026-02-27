All Antique Coin locations in Resident Evil Requiem

Tracking down Antique Coins in Resident Evil Requiem will let you purchase upgrades for Grace in the West Wing Parlor, once you open up the unicorn door blocking it. There are 20 coins scattered around, which is more than you'll even need to purchase every upgrade available, including a Hip Pouch to expand her teeny tiny inventory—something you'll definitely want as early as possible.

Since coins stop being useful after you leave the Care Center, you'll want to spend them while you can. All that said, here are all of the Antique Coin locations in Resident Evil Requiem.

All Resident Evil Requiem Antique Coin locations

I found 20 Antique Coins in the Care Center in Resident Evil Requiem. Here's where to find them, arranged in the order you're likely to encounter them.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Location Where to find Nurses Station Found during the sequence where Grace has to escape The Girl when she first arrives in the Care Center. It's located on top of the cabinet in the Nurses' Station where she gets the screwdriver. Guard Office, Central Hall On the desk in the Guard Office safe room, just off to the side of the Central Hall where Grace starts after Leon rescues her. Filing Room, West Wing On a cabinet at the end of the corridor that passes the Filing Room after you exit the Dining Room, heading towards the stairs and Cold Storage. Parlor, West Wing There are two coins here. One on the roulette table and another coin on the bar. You open this room near the entrance to the kitchen after you open the unicorn door. Bar & Lounge, 1F West Wing There are five coins here. One dropped by the singing zombie in the Bar & Lounge if you kill her, another coin on the grand piano stool, and three in the safe behind the bar once you open it. Examination Room, East Wing There are three in the Examination Room safe once you open that. Waiting Room, East Wing There are three coins here. One coin is on a side table as you enter the room when coming from the entrance to the Isolation Ward, and there are two in the open safe behind the counter at the far end of the room. Lead Researcher's Office stairwell, East Wing On a table between two sofas at the bottom of the stairwell leading up to the Lead Researcher's Office, just past the entrance to the Waiting Room. Conference Room, 1F East Wing There are two coins here. One is on the table as you enter the Conference Room, while you can get the other by killing the singing zombie in there. Courtyard After you open the door with the quartz from the three puzzle boxes, head down the left staircase, then double back at the bottom to find a coin on a chair.

What can you buy with Antique Coins in Resident Evil Requiem?

There are four cabinets in the West Wing Parlor where you can spend Antique Coins collectibles to get some very helpful items:

Hip Pouch (three coins)

Stabilizer (four coins)

Steroids (four coins)

Override Manual (six coins)

There are even two Antique Coins located in the Parlor itself: one on the blackjack table, and one on the bar countertop.

I recommend getting the Hip Pouch first, as space is always a problem when you're carrying around weapons, ammo, health, and key items all at once. Then I'd get the Override Manual, which increases how much blood you can collect. The Steroids increase your maximum health, and the Stabilizer increases your firepower and aim, but there's a way to craft these later. So unless you're really struggling with health, they can wait for now.