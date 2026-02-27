Solving the scavenger hunt in Resident Evil Requiem is just one of a couple of puzzles you'll find yourself engaged with in the RPD building as Leon. While exploring the S.T.A.R.S Office and rummaging through old belongings, you'll find a couple of images marking a specific location, with a note from Barry on the back that reads: "You kids have fun solving this one."

As you'd expect, these images mark a specific location in the police department, and if you're able to work out where it is, you'll get a special prize. Either that, or you can just read the solution below. If you're also stuck with the briefcase code in the STARS office, I can help you out there as well. All that said, here's how to complete Barry's scavenger hunt in Resident Evil Requiem.

How to solve the scavenger hunt in Resident Evil Requiem

The scavenger hunt clues are pointing to the Operations Room (Image credit: Capcom)

The location that both clues point to is in the Operations Room on the west side of the RPD building on the ground floor. Enter the room via the West Office, and you'll see a stack of wooden pallets by the chalkboard on the right that you can climb on top of. When you do, turn around to look at the TV in the hanging box and find the Locker Key resting on its edge.

Image 1 of 2 Stand on top of the wooden pallets to find the locker key next to the television (Image credit: Capcom) Use the key to open the locker at the back of the West Office (Image credit: Capcom)

This opens the locker in the West Office, at the back of the room, just next door to the Operations Room, so head there and interact with the locker to use the key. Inside you'll find the S.T.A.R.S Emblem Charm for automatic weapons, which increases firepower at the cost of adding more sway while aiming. You'll also find a couple of tickets to Raccoon City zoo from Barry—make sure to spin them around to get the message from him written on the back.