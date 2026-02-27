How to get all security clearance levels in Resident Evil Requiem

As tantalizing as those locked Security Point doors are in Resident Evil Requiem, you don't get to open them all until pretty far into the Care Center. Specifically, you can't get any security clearance levels until you get into the East Wing. So you'll just have to stare longingly at those shiny doors until you open the unicorn door into the Parlor and get the keycard giving you access.

Even then, your journey to acquiring Level 3 security clearance takes a while. To help you get there quicker, I'll explain where to find all three Care Center security clearance levels, and where to find all of the other key items on your way to Level 3.

Care Center security clearance level 1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Capcom) (Image credit: Capcom)

The ID Wristband with security clearance Level 1 in Resident Evil Requiem is located on the headless corpse just outside of the Lead Researcher's Office on the second floor of the East Wing. Be prepared to quickly turn and run to safety right after you pick up the wristband, as a not-so-friendly monster called the Chunk will appear.

To get to the Lead Researcher's Office, head north when you enter the East Wing and make your way through the Examination Room and Treatment Room (after you make an enemy go boom with your first Hemolytic Injector). Then make your way south past the Waiting Room and up the stairs. It's up to you what to do with the two enemies here, but I baited both downstairs and made my way around them by circling around the Waiting Room.

When you reach the top of the stairs again, you can go right and immediately get the ID Wristband, but it's best to search the Lead Researcher's Office first, as you'll summon Chunk after picking the wristband up, and you really don’t want to summon Chunk until you have to.

Care Center security clearance level 2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Capcom) (Image credit: Capcom)

The ID Wristband with security clearance Level 2 is found by reviving and killing the enemy in the Examination Room, on the first floor of the East Wing. To revive the enemy, you need to acquire the Artificial Lungs and Artificial Heart.

To get the Artificial Lungs, you need to:

Use your Level 1 clearance at the Security Point south of the Kitchen in the West Wing. Go into the Garage Pick up the Organ Transport Box Open the box and get the lungs by following instructions from the "Unlocking the Organ Transplant Box" File.

The "Unlocking the Organ Transplant Box" file is located inside the puzzlebox safe in the Lead Researcher's Office.

To get the Artificial Heart, you need to:

Open the Cold Storage door in the West Wing Pick up the Artificial Heart hanging in the middle of the room.

Once you have both organs, make your way back to the enemy in the Examination Room to revive it, kill it, then pick up the Level 2 ID Wristband.

Care Center security clearance level 3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Capcom) (Image credit: Capcom)

The ID Wristband with security clearance Level 3 in Resident Evil Requiem is picked up during a cutscene in the Security Manager's Office in the East Wing. You have to use your Level 2 clearance to open the Security Point near the Isolation Ward to access this area. Then just examine the dead body slumped over the desk to activate the cutscene.

With Level 3 clearance you can finally head back to Emily in the Medication Room on the first floor and set her free.