Working out how to open the Organ Transport Box in Resident Evil Requiem might take a bit of puzzling, especially if you haven't yet found the pamphlet that explains what you need to do. As you might have surmised, the Organ Transport Box contains an organ, which may or may not have something to do with completing another puzzle.

Before that, though, you'll have to crack this baby open. So, here's how to solve the Organ Transport Box puzzle with the exact steps required to unlock it. I'll also explain where to get said instructions so you can do it yourself if you want.

How to open the Organ Transport Box in Resident Evil Requiem

Image 1 of 3 Input the steps listed below on this interface (Image credit: Capcom) You can also find the instructions in the notebook inside the Lead Researcher's puzzle box (Image credit: Capcom) Open the container and you'll get the Artificial Lungs (Image credit: Capcom)

Once you've collected the Organ Transport Box from the garage in the West Wing (which you can access once you get an ID Wristband (Level 1) to open the Security Point in the East Wing) you can open it whenever you want.



Here's what you need to do:

Examine the Organ Transport Box in your inventory Turn it around and interact with the back to open its front panel Turn the dial from Auto to Hand Push the slider to the middle mark Flip the switches into the following positions: 1 up, 2 down, 3 up, 4 up, 5 down Turn the dial back from Hand to Auto

Remember, if you mess up, you can always use the reset on the panel to start again. Doing all of this correctly will open the box and give you the Artificial Lungs item.

If you're curious how you were supposed to know this, there's a piece of paper explaining the Organ Transport Box in the Leatherbound Notebook you get from the puzzle box in the Lead Researcher's Office.