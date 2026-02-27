The Severed Hand is a bit of a mystery in Resident Evil Requiem. After you escape the basement, you can pick this item up off the floor in front of the elevator where it was sliced from The Girl when the lift dropped. You're likely wondering what the hell you're supposed to do with it, since its description merely states that "It's still a little warm". Gross.

You've likely examined it all over, too. Well, the good news is it does have a function, though this creates another mystery versus resolving anything. So, I'll explain how to use the Severed Hand.

How to use the Severed Hand in Resident Evil Requiem

Image 1 of 2 The Severed Hand will appear at the entrance to the lift after you escape the basement (Image credit: Capcom) You can analyse the hand in a Laser Microscope (Image credit: Capcom)

Now, before we start, it's important to note that you only have a brief window with which to use the Severed Hand while playing as Grace. After you return from the basement, you can leave the Care Center by unlocking the door with indents, since you've solved all three puzzles boxes now. You'll have to use the hand before that. You can take the Severed Hand to a Laser Microscope, like the ones you use to analyse samples and unlock crafting recipes.

There's one in the Blood Lab in the East Wing, or another in the Office on the second floor of the West Wing. You can solve the little atom minigame to analyse it by selecting:

The middle block The far right block The far left block

Now, doing so won't give you a crafting diagram, but it will give you a message. I won't spoil this, but the message also includes a code:

GGC AAG AUA ACG UGU CAU

After looking into this, this code is apparently an amino acid chain like in DNA, namely:

Glycine Lysine Isoleucine Threonine Cysteine Histidine

Now, you might be wondering what any of this means. Turns out, it's all part of the incredibly complicated The Final Puzzle challenge you can see in the challenge menu. This puzzle has a lot of very elaborate steps, and, as of writing this, no one has worked it out yet. I'll update this guide when a solution is found, so make sure to keep a decent variety of save points across the game so you can return if needed.