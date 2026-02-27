It doesn't get much more classically Resident Evil than a locked door with an obnoxious opening mechanism, and that includes how to unlock the unicorn door into the Parlor in Resident Evil Requiem. Who needs keys when you have secret boxes with hidden jewels hidden inside?

The hardest part about this puzzle is actually getting to the items you need, so to speed things along, I'll explain how to open the unicorn door in Resident Evil Requiem, including the location of the Unicorn Trinket Box, plus how to open that as well.

How to open the unicorn door in Resident Evil Requiem

To open the unicorn door and get into the Parlor in Resident Evil Requiem, you have to:

Get the Unicorn Trinket Box from the Chairman's Office. Examine the Unicorn Trinket Box to get the Red Jewel. Insert the Red Jewel into the unicorn door to open it and enter the Parlor.

Sounds pretty simple, but there are a bunch of enemies in between you and getting that box. First, you have to get past the chef in the kitchen by slowly inching the trolley forward when he's cutting that dubious meat with his back turned. Either that, or you can follow him as he moves around the counters. Then you have to bait the zombie outside of the kitchen by switching the lights on.

Next up is the Dining Room, and I recommend crouching your way through here so you don't disturb the, uh, meal going on. But don't forget to pick up the B924 pistol from the floor on your way through! You're going to need it. Unfortunately, a zombie will crawl out from under the table after you grab the gun, but just hurry out of the room to escape.

Past the Dining Room, you can take a small detour and go into the Filing Room to grab some ammo for your pistol, and a makeshift knife from the locker beside it. Then head back out, turn left, and follow the path all the way to its end and up the stairs, timing it with the zombie who patrols up and down.

Time to put your stealth hat on, as you don't want to disturb the three enemies in the Bar & Lounge area ahead—you don't have enough firepower for that just yet. Once you've snuck past the singing lady and her two cronies in the Bar & Lounge, you can finally follow the corridor forward to enter the Chairman's Office and pick up the Unicorn Trinket Box, located on a table beside the entrance. Be sure to solve his other puzzle box while you're there.

Examine the trinket box in your inventory and turn it around until a symbol appears on the back. Now all you have to do is press the button to get the Red Jewel, and return to the unicorn door to slot it in and enter the Parlor.