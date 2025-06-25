Where to find Fragile and Lou in Death Stranding 2

The first few hours of Death Stranding 2 are slow and oddly relaxing, considering the sandstorms, floods, and rockslides you'll be clambering through. That all changes at the end of Episode 1: Sam, where you have to find Lou and Fragile.

Sam's home is raided by mysterious soldiers, forcing his Bridge Baby and ally to escape into the wilderness. You've bested a massive BT skull boss and the natural hazards of Mexico, but tracking this pair down can be surprisingly tricky if you're not sure what to actually look for.

Disclaimer This guide is based on the PS5 version of Death Stranding 2, but we'll update it if anything changes as and when the PC version arrives. If the first game is anything to judge by, we could see it coming our way in around six months time.

How to find Fragile and Lou in Death Stranding 2

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

To find Lou and Fragile, you need to activate your scanner by pressing the left bumper on controller and follow the pink footsteps leading directly ahead, away from Sam's home. Since you'll have walked through this area twice by now, you'll also see blue footsteps—these are your own, so ignore them.

The pink footsteps are hard to spot, so I mistakenly followed my own tracks for a short while, but they are labelled 'Fragile' which makes them easier to spot. If you lose track of Lou and Fragile's path, just reactivate your scanner and try to find them again.

When you find them, you'll be thrown right into cutscenes that lead from the end of Episode 1, all the way to the start of Episode 3, where Death Stranding 2: On the Beach begins for real.