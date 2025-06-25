How to fast travel in Death Stranding 2

Working out how to unlock fast travel in Death Stranding 2 will be a priority for any porter who doesn't want to lug their weary bones across the entirety of Australia as they expand the Chiral Network. Sadly, it takes a little while to unlock via progressing the main story, meaning you'll have to complete the initial Mexico section and some of Australia, too.

If you're greedily rubbing your hands together thinking about all the cargo you can shift with magic teleportation, I'm sorry to say that there's a significant drawback in shipping cargo via fast travel, which I'll explain below—I guess Kojima didn't want to make the entire core gameplay loop pointless. All that said, here's how to unlock fast travel in Death Stranding 2 and how it works.

Disclaimer This guide is based on the PS5 version of Death Stranding 2, but we'll update it if anything changes as and when the PC version arrives. If the first game is anything to judge by, we could see it coming our way in around six months time.

How to unlock fast travel in Death Stranding 2 with the DHV Magellan

Image 1 of 3 You unlock fast travel after you visit West Fort Knot in Episode 3: Drawbridge (Image credit: Kojima Productions) Hold X and select where you want to go on the map (Image credit: Kojima Productions) The DHV Magellan travels between tar pools that appear when you add new locations to the Chiral Network (Image credit: Kojima Productions)

You unlock fast travel in Death Stranding 2 after you defeat the BT boss at West Fort Knot in Episode 3: Drawbridge. You'll be happy to know that it's impossible to miss, since Tarman calls you up over the DHV Magellan's intercom post-rest and you'll get a little tutorial explaining how to use it.

Essentially, you can fast travel between any pre-existing tar pit which appears when a new location joins the Chiral Network. Since the DHV Magellan is a tar ship, it essentially just submerges and re-emerges somewhere else.

To do this, you simply:

Open the map Hold X on controller Cycle between Australia or Mexico with the shoulder buttons Select the tar pit you want to fast travel to

Not every location has a tar pit, so you can't fast travel everywhere, but most do. You'll also be able to return to Mexico at this time and zip between the tar pits there. If a little voice in your brain is telling you to use the DHV Magellan to speedily transport cargo, it's worth noting that any cargo onboard when you fast travel receives the "Magellan evaluation". I'll explain exactly what that means in the linked guide, but essentially it amounts to lower cargo value for anything you fast travel with.

There will also be times when DHV Magellan is unable to fast travel, usually during key story sequences or when you're doing certain main orders.

How to unlock fast travel in Death Stranding 2 with Beach Jumps

Image 1 of 2 You can select Beach Jump in Facility Features (Image credit: Kojima Productions) Select another shelter with a transponder to warp there (Image credit: Kojima Productions)

You unlock the ability to Beach Jump after you complete Episode 6: Chrysalis. Just as with fast travelling via the DHV Magellan, it gets explained to you, so it's impossible to miss. This secondary way of fast travelling lets you instantly warp between any two locations that have a Transponder, namely, bigger shelters with garages and private rooms. Simply open the delivery terminal, navigate to "Facility Features" and choose the Beach Jump option. This lets you select another facility with a transponder and instantly teleport there. Unfortunately, you can't take vehicles or cargo, though.