The Shadow Ghost, more commonly known simply as The Girl, is a great big lumbering scare on legs, and is both Grace's and the player's first test of courage in Resident Evil Requiem. I may have failed by letting out a mighty scream during one surprise chase, but at least I got that dang fuse in the end.

That's where the real trouble with The Girl lies, as once your objective changes to "Get the Fuse", she blocks the corridor you have to go down to retrieve it, and you need that fuse to open the locked gate to the west so you can escape her and continue with the story.

Being stealthy is one option, but it's really slow, especially if you mess up and have to try again. Instead, I actually recommend taking a deep breath and baiting her into a chase. For help with the specifics, I'll explain exactly how to escape The Girl in Resident Evil Requiem.

How to get past The Girl in Resident Evil Requiem

Once you move the trolley and climb on top of it to retrieve the screwdriver from the Nurse's Station—make sure to grab the Antique Coin as well while you're up there—your next objective as Grace in the Care Center is to head to Room 201 and get the fuse. Unfortunately, on your way there, The Girl gives you one mother of a jumpscare by bursting through the Nurse's Station door, creating a new hole in the wall. Guess she goes to the same gym as Nemesis and Jack Baker.

When The Girl bursts out, run back to the room where Grace woke up to chase her off and give your poor heart a break. You're safe here, as The Girl doesn't like the light, and will retreat once she reaches the doorway. But now the real trouble begins, as The Girl is blocking the corridor you need to walk down in order to reach the fuse.

At this point, to get past The Girl in Resident Evil Requiem, you need to get close enough for her to chase you, then lead her back to the Nurses' Station. Your goal is to bait her away from the corridor, so you can run through the new opening at the Nurse's Station and then make your way down to Room 201, to the right of the horse statue.

Follow this route once she's chasing you to get past her in the corridor (Image credit: Capcom)

The Girl might catch on to your trick and appear by the new opening at the Nurse's Station instead. If this happens, just turn right back around and follow the path back to the corridor, then run past the hole in the wall and down into the room by the horse statue.

Alternatively, you can wait until The Girl walks to the far end (towards the horse statue) and hide in the nook midway down the corridor, then just wait for her to pass so you can make your way to Room 201, since she won't notice you here.

Fair warning, when you do grab the fuse, prepare to go back to running for your life, as the lights are off and you're now fair game for The Girl to hunt again. When you leave Room 201, make sure to take a right and use your newly acquired fuse beside the gate to progress with the story. Otherwise, you'll have to run around the Nurse's Station again just to go all the way back to the gate anyway.