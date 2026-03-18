Here are the Death Stranding 2 PC unlock times in your timezone

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night nor Troy Baker nor terrorist delivery-addicts will stay Norman Reedus from his appointed rounds. It's a ditty we all learnt in school, and it's truer today than ever. Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is so close to its PC release you can taste the weird black goop, not even a year out from its original PS5 release date.

Which kind of feels like a parting gift as Sony reportedly gears up to massively tone down its PC port program, but hey, I'm not complaining. I loved Death Stranding 1, and everything I've heard about its sequel makes me very eager to get my hands on it. In fact, I heard a lot about it from PC Gamer dot com, back when the game released on PS5 (hey, it's not like there was any doubt it'd come to PC). There's never been a better time to refresh yourself on, say, the 11 little Death Stranding 2 improvements that made our Morgan Park say 'hell yeah'.

Soon, those of us without PS5s will be saying hell yeah, too. Or, well, I hope so. I guess there's always the possibility it'll be a less-than-stellar port, but Death Stranding 1 ran great when I played that last year, and I haven't heard the pirates who got early access to the game complaining. Anyway, here's when the game releases (for real this time) in timezones around the world.

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When is the Death Stranding 2 unlock time?

For the vast majority of the world, Death Stranding 2 will unlock on March 19, with just a few of our Australian cousins and beyond having to wait for the wee hours of March 20. Look guys, that's what you get for going around calling flip-flops "thongs". You can't just expect to get away with that.

Here are the big release times, with more listed in the map up there:

West Coast US: 7:30 am PDT

7:30 am PDT East Coast US: 10:30 am EDT

10:30 am EDT UK: 2:30 pm GMT

2:30 pm GMT Europe: 3:30 pm CET

3:30 pm CET Australia: 1:30 am AEDT (March 20)

1:30 am AEDT (March 20) New Zealand: 3:30 am NZDT (March 20)

And if you're worried you won't be able to render Norman Reedus on your ageing hardware, good news: you probably can.

Does Death Stranding 2 have preloading?

Get those hard drives spinning (I guess no one's hard drives really do that anymore) because the answer is yes, Death Stranding 2 has preloading, and it's live now on Steam. Get delivering, mailmen-and-women.