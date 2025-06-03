Death Stranding 2: All the key details on the next game from Hideo Kojima

Almost six years after Norman Reedus first picked up that baby in a jar and chucked his urine at goop monsters, Hideo Kojima has returned with Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. While the studio is working on a horror game (OD) and not-Metal Gear (Physint), the follow-up to Kojima Productions’ debut game is the next to drop.

I loved the original Death Stranding, but the sequel looks even more promising—an already ridiculous game made even sillier with giant ships, guitar-wielding cyborgs, and a ventriloquist dummy version of Turkish director Fatih Akin. Plus, for those who took issue with the original’s walking focus and (relative) lack of action, Death Stranding 2 looks to be way more action-packed.

Death Stranding 2 will be released on June 26, 2025, for the PlayStation 5, with players who shell out for the deluxe edition getting it earlier on June 24, 2025. Death Stranding 2 costs $70 / £70 on PS5, with the Deluxe Edition bumping that up to $80 / £80.

But that’s the non-canon release date as far as we're concerned here on PC Gamer. So when can we play it?

Unfortunately as of right now Death Stranding 2 doesn’t have a release date on PC. In fact, it isn’t even confirmed for PC yet.

When is Death Stranding 2 coming to PC?

Kojima Productions and Sony aren't talking about a PC release right now, but that's not unusual. If it’s anything like the first game, we won’t be waiting too long for Death Stranding 2 on PC.

Death Stranding released on PS4 on November 8, 2019, with the PC release arriving eight months later on July 14, 2020 (with the Director’s Cut coming six months after the PS5 release). So if there’s a similar exclusivity window this time around, then we can expect Death Stranding 2 to hit PC around February 2026.

Kojima Productions now owns the IP, so it's possible we could be in for an even shorter wait this time around. Or a longer one, depending on the publishing deal it made with Sony—we're really just speculating, at this point.

On the bright side, Sony games are generally cheaper when they eventually come to PC, with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (which was also $70 / £70 on PS5) selling for $60 / £50.

Death Stranding 2 trailers

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - Pre-Order Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Death Stranding 2’s latest major trailer premiered at SXSW earlier this year and was further proof that Hideo Kojima is unmatched as the best trailer guy in the biz. This 10-minute epic shows off random vignettes of characters speaking dialogue that makes zero sense without context. Meanwhile, it shows off gameplay of Sam walking about and getting in scraps against some genuinely breathtaking environments.

Not only is this trailer far more action packed than you’d expect from Death Stranding, but it also focuses heavily on the Solid Snake lookalike Neil, who seems to have a whole lot of stuff going on in his life.

Plus we get a look at even more of the game’s supporting cast including the President, played by none other than Metal Gear Rising’s Senator Armstrong actor Alastair Duncan (best known for the Scottish detective show Taggart… oh, and Mimir from God of War, I guess.)

Death Stranding 2 gameplay and features

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

As in the first game, Death Stranding 2 will have you walking about a post-apocalyptic world, delivering parcels, and dealing with the freaks and goo monsters you encounter along the way. This time around Sam Porter Bridges will be visiting other parts of the world, with the Australian outback and Mexico becoming part of the big network. While some have dubbed the game a ‘walking simulator’ (I mean, it literally is, but grow up), Death Stranding 2’s traversal seems to have been given a big boost thanks to these new locales, with the likes of sandstorms and earthquakes occurring in the world.

Meanwhile, combat—which took a back seat in the original game—has been given a far higher priority. Kojima described this as an intentional decision this time, saying, "the sequel balances the stick and the rope.” Which boils down to rope equals help, stick equals bonk (he based the saying on Kobo Abe's novella Rope, which had an excerpt opening the original game).

There’s also set to be way more stealth this time, with Kojima claiming Death Stranding 2 has so much tactical espionage action that even his own staff 'worried it was getting a little Metal Gear-ish.' As someone who has had to contend with his favourite series of all time being dead for the last 10 years, with only a remake to nourish me, this detail means the world to me.

Death Stranding 2 story and characters

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Despite the six-year wait and massive global pandemic we’ve contended with in the time since, Death Stranding 2 picks up 11 months after the original game ended. Sam is apparently living a peaceful life, as AI has automated the delivery process for the most part, but Fragile returns and gives him the classic ‘I gotta pull you out of retirement for one last job, kid’—to connect Mexico to the Chiral Network.

The cast is composed of new and returning characters; Sam, Fragile, and Baby Lou all return alongside the original game’s villain Higgs who is now a weird-looking cyborg. Meanwhile, a cast of new faces like a mysterious young woman named Tomorrow, who seems to have some connection to Higgs and the power to control the goop; Tarman, who has the likeness of Mad Max director George Miller and an adorable tar cat; and Dollman—a sentient ventriloquist dummy. There’s also a cyborg samurai, which is totally different from a cyborg ninja, it ISN’T Metal Gear, we swear.

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Most interesting is the character of Neil, who featured heavily in one of the most recent trailers for the game. Neil—played by Italian actor Luca Marinelli—seems to be taking on a similar role as Mads Mikkelsen’s Cliff from the first game… oh and the dude looks exactly like Solid Snake. Like, it’s not even subtle. Kojima even said five years ago that the actor would be “the spitting image of Solid Snake” if he wore a bandana. He’s hung up on his ex, and I can’t wait to see more of it.

I'm sad to report that there’s no sign of Die-Hardman.

Will Death Stranding have DLC?

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Kojima Productions is currently selling a digital deluxe edition with new cosmetics and early item unlocks (because who doesn’t love when they make the game easier for you because you paid more?).

The original game did have the Director’s Cut expansion alongside its PS5 release, but with no PS6 release imminent, it’s hard to say whether Death Stranding 2 will repeat that approach.

Will Death Stranding 2 have more naked Norman Reedus?

(Image credit: Kojima Productions 2)

I don’t know, man, probably.

Is Die-Hardman’s real name actually John McClane?

Yes. This has nothing to do with the sequel; I just wanted to remind everyone because it’s hilarious.