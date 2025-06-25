After the awe-inspiring scale of the first game, it should come as no surprise that Death Stranding 2 is massive. You have to traverse across the treacherous environments of Mexico and Australia, battling steep hills, deep rivers, storms, and even rockslides. It's hard work, especially when you're carrying a stack of boxes as tall as the Eiffel Tower on your back. That's why you need to unlock vehicles as soon as possible.

Alongside building structures and placing equipment like ladders and climbing anchors, vehicles are key to surviving long treks across Death Stranding 2: On the Beach's landscape. However, vehicles are much more complicated to use compared to the PCC and climbing tools, and it takes you much longer to unlock most of them, too.

Disclaimer This guide is based on the PS5 version of Death Stranding 2, but we'll update it if anything changes as and when the PC version arrives. If the first game is anything to judge by, we could see it coming our way in around six months time.

All Death Stranding 2 vehicles and how to unlock them

We've found three different vehicles in Death Stranding 2, though you won't unlock vehicles until the end of Episode 1: Sam in Mexico. You can steal an Offroader Pickup in a Bandit Camp in the region, but you can only charge it and won't be able to repair it.

To use, store, or fabricate a new vehicle, all you have to do is use the garage tab at suitable bases with a circular platform next to the delivery terminal. If you can't afford to fabricate a vehicle, don't fret too much, as you can also find various vehicles while exploring. The idea is that, if another player ditches their ride for whatever reason, it can spawn in your world for you to use, though it's unclear if you need to unlock vehicles through the story first to get those in your world.

In terms of the best vehicle in Death Stranding 2, that's largely down to what you need it for. Trucks are good for hauling cargo across flatter areas and roads, while the Trike is fast and better for off-road, but it has less storage and is more exposed.

Tri-Cruiser

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Unlock requirements : Beat the BT boss in Episode 1: Sam, after reaching the former Geophysics Research Lab

: Beat the BT boss in Episode 1: Sam, after reaching the former Geophysics Research Lab Fabrication recipe: 220 metals, 160 ceramics, 10 chemicals

The Tri-Cruiser is a nimble trike with high mobility and speed—it can even do wheelies to get over rough terrain better or boost if you click the stick. Naturally, it's not got much in the way of defence, especially as Sam's completely exposed in the driver's seat. However, if you get to two stars with the Former Geophysics Research Lab in Mexico, you'll get some additional armour to protect Sam that you can fabricate for the trike. Another advantage of the Tri-Cruiser is that you can pick up cargo as you pass over it for speedy gathering.

Floating Carrier

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Unlock requirements : Deliver the cargo to West Fort Knot and add them to the Chiral Network in Episode 3: Drawbridge

: Deliver the cargo to West Fort Knot and add them to the Chiral Network in Episode 3: Drawbridge Fabrication recipe: 100 resins, 130 metals

Though not technically a vehicle, you can use the Floating Carrier—intended to lug heavy cargo around—to carry Sam instead. Simply detach the carrier, press X to ride it, and then press circle to kick yourself around like you're using a skateboard. It's a lot of fun and surprisingly fast. You can even unlock the Carrier Handling Boost APAS Enhancement, which dramatically increases its handling, though you will need a high Porter Grade to get that.

Pickup Off-roader

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Unlock requirements : Repair the monorail from the Mine North of F1 to West Fort Knot and deliver the special alloys in Episode 3: Drawbridge

: Repair the monorail from the Mine North of F1 to West Fort Knot and deliver the special alloys in Episode 3: Drawbridge Fabrication recipe: 320 metals, 230 ceramics, 20 shemicals

The Pickup Off-Roader is a seriously good vehicle. Though not quite as fast and nimble as the Tri-Cruiser, it has a massive cargo capacity, letting you lug around all sorts of goods and drop them off wherever you need to go. Sadly, you can't pick up cargo while on the move, but if you stop, pick it up in one of your hands and head to the back, you can quickly deposit it with the rest of the load. Later on, you'll get the Sticky Cannon upgrade, which automatically collects nearby cargo you drive past. The only disadvantage with this vehicle is that its battery drains quickly when going through water and it's somewhat bulky.