After feedback that Death Stranding was 'too slow,' Kojima wanted more players to see Death Stranding 2 all the way through to the end

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Being more divisive wasn't the goal after all.

Death Stranding 2 PC
(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

When Kojima Productions set out to develop Death Stranding 2, writer and director Hideo Kojima gave his team a clear goal: Keep people playing all the way through this time.

"Kojima wanted more people to enjoy the game all the way to the end. This was an order he provided," said lead level designer Hiroaki Yoshiike, in a recent interview with PC Gamer.

That directive might sound surprising if you saw a widely circulated quote about Death Stranding 2 last year from co-composer Woodkid. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the musician alleged that director Hideo Kojima changed the game based on playtesters liking it too much, striving to make it less conventional. It was a compelling quote out of context—the auteur, going against the grain! But in reality, as Kojima cleared up in December, he actually made the writing more explicit and "changed the game to make it more playable and fun" based on focus tests. He just didn't want it to be too "digestible," easily played and quickly forgotten.

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Death Stranding 2 statsDeath Stranding 2 APAS EnhancementsDeath Stranding 2 vehiclesDeath Stranding 2 repair vehiclesDeath Stranding 2 fast travelDeath Stranding 2 Magellen evaluation

Death Stranding 2 stats: Level up each one
Death Stranding 2 APAS Enhancements: Porter Grades
Death Stranding 2 vehicles: All rides
Death Stranding 2 repair vehicles: Charged and ready
Death Stranding 2 fast travel: Skip the scenery
Death Stranding 2 Magellen evaluation: Short-changed

Wes Fenlon
Wes Fenlon
Senior Editor

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.


When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).

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