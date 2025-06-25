How to increase carry capacity in Death Stranding 2

Sam might be a legendary porter after his antics in the first game, but at the start of Death Stranding 2, it feels like you're right back at square one. Once you've got all the essentials packed—climbing equipment, a PCC, a handful of blood bags and blood grenades, and a weapon—you've got little room for much else. That's why figuring out how to increase carry capacity should be a top priority.

When you're playing as a delivery man, hauling more cargo is effectively like gaining power. You can hold more crafting materials, more supplies, and, of course, more weapons to fend off both BTs and bandits. So, here's what you can do to better manage your cargo.

Disclaimer This guide is based on the PS5 version of Death Stranding 2, but we'll update it if anything changes as and when the PC version arrives. If the first game is anything to judge by, we could see it coming our way in around six months time.

How to increase your carry capacity in Death Stranding 2

There are multiple ways to increase your carry capacity in Death Stranding 2:

Improving Sam's carrying capacity stat by hauling cargo

Fabricate and attach Chiral Antigravity Devices to your backpack

Use an exosuit like the Battle Skeleton

Fabricate a Floating Carrier

Get a vehicle and store cargo in it

Grab Chiral Crystals to reduce your load

The most basic way to boost how much you can hold is simply by improving the carrying capacity stat. Carrying heavy cargo over long distances naturally increases this, and each new level raises your maximum carrying capacity. You'll gain +10kg at level two, +15kg at level three, +20kg at level four, and a hefty +30kg at level five. Obviously, this will take you quite some time to do, so it's not exactly as on-demand as you're likely hoping.

Unlocked by reaching level two connection with Old Oz at The Government's Base in Australia—just beat main, side, and standard orders, with more reputation gained for higher scores—Chiral Antigravity Devices are a quick and easy way to improve your carry capacity.

You can slap up to six of 'em on your bag and the effect stacks. The only drawback is that this takes up slots that could be spent on other upgrades. I recommend investing in one or two of these immediately after unlocking them, but since they cost valuable Chiral Crystals, you might want to hold off on making loads. Chiral Crystals also reduce weight based on how many you carry and they're easy to grab, either by collecting the gold plants you'll spy while exploring, or showering frequently to wash them off Sam's body.

The last way to increase your carry capacity is to get some gear to aid you. Similar to the first game, you can get an exoskeleton that provides a handful of benefits when equipped, including increased carrying capacity.

The first one you'll unlock is the Battle Skeleton after you liberate the Western Environmental Observatory from Brigands in mission ten, and while this is combat-focused, it also lets you hold 60kg more. However, it's worth noting that you'll no longer be able to attach boxes to the legs of your suit while wearing this.

You could also acquire a Floating Carrier, earned from West Fort Knot when you connect them to the Chiral Network in Chapter 3: Drawbridge. These floating cargo platforms follow behind Sam and so increase his carry limit. Finally, you can simply use a vehicle to increase how much you can carry, storing cargo on it for quick delivery.

Even with all these upgrades, you'll likely still run into issues at times, so here are a few tips on cargo management: