Recommended reading

How to improve your stats in Death Stranding 2

Guides
By Contributions from published

Perform these specific actions to boost Sam's effectiveness.

Death Stranding 2 stats: Sam carrying lots of cargo while walking towards the camera, wearing sunglasses.
(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

As with the first game, Death Stranding 2 has various stats you can improve and level up over time, though they're more varied—and important—than before.. You also improve them in a slightly different way, too.

With even harsher conditions across Mexico and Australia than in North America, including new storms, earthquakes, landslides, and so on, you need to have your wits about you. Focusing on boosting these stats will pay off massively in helping you deal with new threats.

Disclaimer

This guide is based on the PS5 version of Death Stranding 2, but we'll update it if anything changes as and when the PC version arrives. If the first game is anything to judge by, we could see it coming our way in around six months time.

How to improve each Death Stranding 2 stat

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

There are a total of 12 stats that you can level up, split into two categories: Sam's fitness and his weaponry skills. You level each of these stats by performing a different action—some easier than others, like terrain traversal—with five levels of upgrades to progress through:

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Stat

How to Improve

Effect

Terrain Traversal

Traverse natural obstacles like slopes, rivers

Reduces stamina depletion when wading through water or scrambling up gradients

Carry Capacity

Carry heavy cargo loads over long distances

Increases Sam's maximum weight limit

Endurance

Running for long periods of time

Reduces fatigue accumulation

KO Resistance

Moving while holding to centre your balance, and blocking enemy attacks

Damage reduction to make Sam harder to knock unconscious

Lung Capacity

Holding your breath for extended periods of time

Increases how long you can hold your breath for

Strand Skills

Binding enemies from behind (stealth takedowns)

Increases the attack range of your strand

Mastery: Melee Combat

Kill enemies while unarmed or using melee weapons

Increases melee damage, attack combo length, and makes melee weapons more durable

Mastery: Handguns

Kill enemies using handguns

Improve reload speed, reticle sway, and recoil control with handguns

Mastery: Assault Rifles

Kill enemies using assault rifles

Improve reload speed, reticle sway, and recoil control with assault rifles

Mastery: Sniper Rifles

Kill enemies using sniper rifles

Improve reload speed, reticle sway, and recoil control with sniper rifles

Mastery: Machine Guns

Kill enemies using Machine Guns

Improve reload speed, reticle sway, and recoil control with machine guns

Mastery: Shotguns

Kill enemies using shotguns

Improve reload speed, reticle sway, and recoil control with shotguns

Death Stranding 2 APAS EnhancementsDeath Stranding 2 carry capacityDeath Stranding 2 vehiclesDeath Stranding 2 repair vehiclesDeath Stranding 2 fast travelDeath Stranding 2 Magellen evaluation

Death Stranding 2 APAS Enhancements: Porter Grades
Death Stranding 2 carry capacity: Porter-bility
Death Stranding 2 vehicles: All rides
Death Stranding 2 repair vehicles: Charged and ready
Death Stranding 2 fast travel: Skip the scenery
Death Stranding 2 Magellen evaluation: Short-changed

Rory Norris
Guides Writer

Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.