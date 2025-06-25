How to improve your stats in Death Stranding 2

As with the first game, Death Stranding 2 has various stats you can improve and level up over time, though they're more varied—and important—than before.. You also improve them in a slightly different way, too.

With even harsher conditions across Mexico and Australia than in North America, including new storms, earthquakes, landslides, and so on, you need to have your wits about you. Focusing on boosting these stats will pay off massively in helping you deal with new threats.

Disclaimer This guide is based on the PS5 version of Death Stranding 2, but we'll update it if anything changes as and when the PC version arrives. If the first game is anything to judge by, we could see it coming our way in around six months time.

How to improve each Death Stranding 2 stat

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

There are a total of 12 stats that you can level up, split into two categories: Sam's fitness and his weaponry skills. You level each of these stats by performing a different action—some easier than others, like terrain traversal—with five levels of upgrades to progress through: