How to solve the Sanctum of Temperance puzzle in Crimson Desert

Completing the Sanctum of Temperance puzzle in Crimson Desert first requires you to unlock the Witch faction questline in Chapter 3's main quest. These vendors let you slot Abyss Gears , but they also unlock all of the sanctum puzzles across Hernand, letting you actually engage with them versus it just giving you a message that you first have to "meet a certain someone" when you approach them.

This one is pretty similar to the others in the region, so here's each step you need to take to cleanse the sanctum and keep those witches happy.

Crimson Desert Sanctum of Temperance puzzle solution

Similar to the Sanctum of Benediction , this puzzle isn't too complicated—as you can see in the video above, you basically have to find and slot a battery cube into the central device and repair one of the pylons around its outside. First, though, you have to clear out the enemies.

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Once that's done, here's how to complete the puzzle:

From the big central pot-like device, head right to find a door to a building overgrown with vines—use Blinding Flash to burn them away Grab the core inside with Axiom Force and bring it back to the pot, where you can place it on top of the left pillar—don't worry about fitting it perfectly Climb on top of it and do a jumping Force Palm to slot it into place Now turn around, jump over the wall with the pipe, and take the stairs down to find a floating battery cube Grab the cube with Axiom Force, take it back upstairs, and place it in the slot on the left side of the big pot device—use Force Palm to slam it into place

Wait a little while for things to power up and you'll have solved the Sanctum of Temperance. Elowen will appear shortly after and a little cutscene will play.