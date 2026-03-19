How to solve the Dragon's Stone Chamber puzzle in Crimson Desert

Solving the Dragon's Stone Chamber puzzle in Crimson Desert is really quite challenging, mainly because the info you need to actually complete it is in three different locations around the map. If you find these symbols stamped on cliff-faces, you can work out the correct orientation for each of the three dials to turn inside the chamber.

If you're wondering where this location is, it's down inside the big hole just east of Howling Hill. You'll find a wall that you can push which opens into this secret space. All that said, here's how to complete the Dragon's Stone Chamber puzzle.

Dragon's Stone Chamber solution in Crimson Desert

As you've likely surmised, you need to turn the three dials in the pit in the centre of the chamber to certain positions.

Article continues below

This is the position for the left one:

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

This is the position for the right one:

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

And this is the position for the one at the front of the chamber:

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

I would describe the position each is supposed to be in, but as you can see from the symbols, they are quite complicated, so it's better if I just show you. Move the dials to these positions and the door at the end of the chamber will open up to reveal- oh, it's only an Abyss Cresset.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, besides an Abyss Artifact, interacting with it will also give you the Memories of Abundance item. Consume this in the Treasure Key Item section of your inventory to unlock map knowledge of six other hidden places across Pywel. It'll also give you a fast travel point near to camp if you haven't yet worked out how to unlock the Thinker's Meadow Abyss Nexus.