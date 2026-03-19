How to solve the Dragon's Stone Chamber puzzle in Crimson Desert
Turn the three dials to their rightful positions.
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Solving the Dragon's Stone Chamber puzzle in Crimson Desert is really quite challenging, mainly because the info you need to actually complete it is in three different locations around the map. If you find these symbols stamped on cliff-faces, you can work out the correct orientation for each of the three dials to turn inside the chamber.
If you're wondering where this location is, it's down inside the big hole just east of Howling Hill. You'll find a wall that you can push which opens into this secret space. All that said, here's how to complete the Dragon's Stone Chamber puzzle.
Dragon's Stone Chamber solution in Crimson Desert
As you've likely surmised, you need to turn the three dials in the pit in the centre of the chamber to certain positions.Article continues below
This is the position for the left one:
This is the position for the right one:
And this is the position for the one at the front of the chamber:
I would describe the position each is supposed to be in, but as you can see from the symbols, they are quite complicated, so it's better if I just show you. Move the dials to these positions and the door at the end of the chamber will open up to reveal- oh, it's only an Abyss Cresset.
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However, besides an Abyss Artifact, interacting with it will also give you the Memories of Abundance item. Consume this in the Treasure Key Item section of your inventory to unlock map knowledge of six other hidden places across Pywel. It'll also give you a fast travel point near to camp if you haven't yet worked out how to unlock the Thinker's Meadow Abyss Nexus.
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Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
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