The best Amazon Prime Day deals 2020: best PC deals from around the web

Amazon Prime Day is entering its final hours, but we're still hunting for the best deals. Officially Prime Day ends at 11:59pm PT October 14 (3am ET Oct. 15), but some of these beauties will still be live for a while. Even so, it's worth deciding soon which deals to pull the trigger on.

For many Prime Day deals, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get the savings. But there are also deals that you don't need an Amazon account for. We've included Amazon deals that aren't officially Prime Day deals if they're good enough to warrant it. There are also some good bargains at competing retailers like Best Buy, Microsoft's store, Newegg, and B&H Photo.

If this year's deals feel lackluster, that might be because we're just a month and a half away from Black Friday. But there are still some sales to check out. Below are the best Prime Day deals we've found so far, followed by other products we actually think are worth the money. Some of the highlights include affordable 4K screens and 1TB SSDs for less than $100.

This list collects all the deals we've checked over, but we've narrowed down our picks in some other lists: the most popular Prime Day deals, as well as the Prime Day deals we actually bought ourselves.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals

ABS Gladiator Gaming PC| $1,599.99 $1,099.99 at Newegg

An Intel Core i7 9700K with a GeForce RTX 2070 Super for just over a grand is an incredible deal. Add in 16GB of DDR4 3000, a 512GB SSD and you get a keyboard and mouse, and there's a lot to love.

SK Hynix Gold S31 1TB SATA SSD | $159.99 $83.99 at Amazon

The S31's 560 MB/s read speeds max out SATA performance, making this a budget SSD that doesn't sacrifice performance. The cheapest 1TB SATA drive you can buy right now. Make sure to tick the coupon box to drop the price from $103.99 by 20%.

Dell 32-inch 1440p FreeSync | $449.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Dell make lovely monitors, and this 165Hz 1440p panel will make for a great big-screen gaming display. At 32-inches that curve will put you at the heart of the action.

Corsair K70 RGB low profile with Cherry MX Speed switches | $̶1̶5̶0̶ $89.99 at Best Buy

The K70 is a mechanical keyboard mainstay, and this low profile variant is still top quality.

Alienware m15 R2 | RTX 2080 | $2,799.99 $1,699.99 at Dell

For the same price as the Razer Blade 15 below, this Alienware machine comes along with an RTX 2080, one of the fastest mobile GPUs around, and delivers a saving of over $1,100. That's a hell of a discount in anyone's books. Get it while it's hot... it won't be around long.

LG 55-inch 4K Nano 8-series | $899 $499.99 at Amazon

Let's face it, as much as we'd all love an OLED screen they don't come cheap. But you can get a 55-inch LG TV for a price that almost comes close. Of course $500 is still a lot of cash, but for a 4K smart TV you'd do well to find one with the same level of quality as this Nano 8-series from LG today.

Razer Blade 15 | $2599.99 $1,699.99 at Microsoft.com

This is a great price for one of the best gaming laptops around. It's consistently been among our top picks and this is a great price. The chassis is slim, the Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU is powerful, and the 15.6-inch display runs at 240Hz. The CPU may be technically last-gen, but the 9th Gen Intel chips are still great mobile gaming processors.

PowerSpec 1530 15 | RTX 2070 Super | $̶1̶,̶9̶9̶9̶ $1599 at Microcenter

Microcenter has a good deal on a beefy RTX 2070 Super-powered gaming laptop with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and 240Hz display. You also get a free copy of Marvel's Avengers if you needed a little more incentive.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 | RTX 2060 | $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

This is a more affordable version of the model we reviewed earlier this year. It is a fast laptop out of the box with a potent CPU and GPU combo, and should you decide to double up the RAM by adding another 8GB stick, you'd still have spent well below the normal selling price.

Evoo Ultra Thin | $239 $199 at Microsoft.com

Okay, so it's not strictly a gaming laptop, but this chuck-in-the-bag machine will mean you don't have to lug your 15-inch RTX-powered beast into school or the office. The dual-core processor isn't going to let you smash through vast spreadsheets, but for a bit web-browsing and word processing it'll work.

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite | $194.99 $158.99 at Newegg

If you've got your eye on an AMD Ryzen processor, then this a great value motherboard to pick up. It has a 12-phase VRM, dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, and will support Ryzen 5000 CPUs as well.

PC Gamer Magazine subscription | Save up to 87%!

You can save up to 87% off a full PC Gamer magazine subscription right now, and there's a Prime Day offer which will net you a further discount if you spend $10 with the code 'SAVE15'.

Amazon Prime Day Lightning deals

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox One (and PC) | $28.99 $16.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap and easy alternative to the official Xbox gear or Elite controller on PC, the PowerA is now discounted by up to 41% for a limited time. Move quick, this deal won't last for long!

Best Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Alienware m15 R2 | RTX 2080 | $2,799.99 $1,699.99 at Dell

For the same price as the Razer Blade 15 below, this Alienware machine comes along with an RTX 2080, one of the fastest mobile GPUs around, and delivers a saving of over $1,100. That's a hell of a discount in anyone's books. Get it while it's hot... it won't be around long.

Razer Blade 15 | RTX 2070 | $2599.99 $1,699.99 at Microsoft.com

This is a great price for one of the best gaming laptops around. The chassis is slim, the RTX 2070 GPU is powerful, and the 15.6-inch display runs at 240Hz. The Alienware machine has more power for the same money, but the Blade has the style...

Razer Blade 15 Base | GTX 1660 Ti | $1,599.99 $1,299.99 at Amazon

If you can't quite stretch to the higher spec beasts, then the Base Model still delivers quite a punch. The 1080p screen runs at 144Hz, you get 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB PCIe SSD in the mix too.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced | RTX 2070 Super | $2,599.99 $1,999.99 at Amazon

This is the best gaming laptop you can buy right now, and with $500 off, that's a great price. This version rocks a blazing fast 300Hz display and comes with an 8-core/ 16-thread CPU at its heart.

Dell G7 15 | GTX 1660 Ti | $1,199.99 $999.99

Dell's more affordable laptop range still packs a punch, and with $200 off this quad-core machine comes with a 144Hz screen, PCIe SSD and a pretty sweet chassis. It's a short term deal, and stock is limited, so it's worth moving fast on this.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 | RTX 2060 | $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

This is a more affordable version of the model we reviewed earlier this year. It is a fast laptop out of the box with a potent CPU and GPU combo, and should you decide to double up the RAM by adding another 8GB stick, you'd still have spent well below the normal selling price.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 | GTX 1650 Ti | $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

If you're after a cheap gaming laptop you could do a lot worse than this affordable Asus. The chassis is smart, and you get a decent Core i5 CPU, a PCIe SSD, an 8GB DDR4 RAM too.

Acer Nitro 5 | $702.99 at Amazon

For $700 you get a 1080p IPS display, a quad-core, 8-thread Intel Core i5-9300H CPU, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 that will give you decent HD gaming chops on the go.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 | $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Amazon

The Stealth 13 is a true gaming ultrabook, packing in an Ice Lake mobile CPU and a discrete GTX 1650 TI GPU, into a svelte 13.3-inch package. You also get 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Legion Y740 | GTX 1660 Ti | $1,719.99 $1,169.99 at Newegg

Now back in stock, this more powerful Lenovo laptop has 38% off, and with 16GB RAM and a 1TB HDD to complement the GTX 1660 Ti that's been packed in here, no wonder it's going so fast.

Lenovo IdeaPad L340 | $899 $799 at Microsoft.com

The quad-core/eight-thread Intel CPU is backed by a discrete Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, for 1080p gaming on the go.

Lenovo Legion 5 | $1,149 $899 at Microsoft.com

For a little more than the IdeaPad you can pick up the GTX 1650 Ti, which has faster GDDR6 memory. The Legion5 also comes with a 6-core/12-thread CPU and a 512GB SSD.

HP Laptop 17t | $899 $729 at HP

Configured with an Nvidia MX 330 GPU, 256GB SSD, and a 17-inch 1080p IPS screen, this cheap laptop will happily give you lower-spec gaming on the go.

Evoo Ultra Thin | $239 $199 at Microsoft.com

Okay, so it's not strictly a gaming laptop, but this chuck-in-the-bag machine will mean you don't have to lug your 15-inch RTX-powered beast into school or the office.

Best Amazon Prime Day gaming PC deals

ABS Gladiator Gaming PC| $1,599.99 $1,099.99 at Newegg

An Intel Core i7 9700K with a GeForce RTX 2070 Super for just over a grand is an incredible deal. Add in 16GB of DDR4 3000, a 512GB SSD and you get a keyboard and mouse, and there's a lot to love.

HP Omen 30L | $1,579.99 $1,379.99 at HP

This 12-core/24-thread gaming PC, also sports an RX 5700 XT for quality 1440p gaming. It's soon-to-be last gen, but that means it's not a bad price. Though we'd add another 8GB RAM in the config.

HP Omen Obelisk | $1,199.99 $1,099.99 at Microsoft.com

This HP desktop brings an eight-core/16-thread AMD CPU to the mix, with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti for serious 1080p gaming frame rates.

MSI Trident X Plus | $2,499 $1,699 at Microsoft.com

New GPUs mean old cards are getting cheaper all the time, and the RTX 2080 Super was once around the top of the pile, but that makes this MSI PC way cheaper. With a 9900K, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 2TB HDD, it's a whole lot of PC.

Asus ROG Strix GL12 | RTX 2080 | $1,999 $1,649 at Newegg

While the RTX 2080 has been thoroughly outclassed by the RTX 3080 in performance, even if you could buy one, you'd struggle to find one in a PC at this price. With an 8-core Intel CPU, 1TB PCIe SSD, and 16GB RAM, this is a serious gaming rig.

Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals

LG 27UK850-W 27-inch 4K FreeSync monitor | 4̶4̶9̶.̶9̶9 $379.99

This professional/gaming model is the rare example of one that can do both, with a fast 5ms response time, HDR support, and even USB-C.

Alienware AW3420DW 120Hz ultrawide | $1,199.99 $849.15 at Amazon

The ultrawide Alienware screen has never been this affordable before, offering a beautiful 3440 x 1440 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, this G-Sync panel is great for big-screen gaming.

Dell S2319NX 23-inch IPS | $159.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget second screen, this 23-incher is a bit of a bargain. 1080p IPS with a 5ms response time isn't going to set the world alight, but it's only $90. Only HDMI and VGA by the way.

Dell 32-inch 1440p FreeSync | $449.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Dell make lovely monitors, and this 165Hz 1440p panel will make for a great big-screen gaming display. At 32-inches that curve will put you at the heart of the action.

Asus ZenScreen portable monitor | $199.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

This 15.6

Amazon Prime Day TV deals

LG OLED55CXPUA OLED 55-inch CX-series | $1,999.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon

OLED is the magic panel technology which is able to deliver absolute true black reproduction and incredible contrast. And LG makes the best, which is why this 55-inch 4K TV is well worth a look.View Deal

LG 55-inch 4K Nano 8-series | $899 $499.99 at Amazon

Let's face it, as much as we'd all love an OLED screen they don't come cheap. But you can get a 55-inch LG TV for a price that almost comes close. At $500 you get an Alexa-enabled smart 4K TV with a lot of screen real estate.View Deal

Sony A8H 55-Inch Bravia OLED TV | $1,900 $1,298 at Amazon

This is as cheap as it gets for a 55-inch OLED TV, and this particular model garners consistently positive reviews. For the deepest blacks and the most detailed contrast, OLED is definitely where it's at, and that goes doubly so for gaming too.View Deal

Sony A8H 65-Inch OLED | ~$2,800 $1,789 at Amazon

It is the same TV as the 55-inch model, only bigger and even more deeply discounted. The same impressive X1 processing power, and the same excellent color reproduction and gaming performance. In short a great, massive TV.View Deal

Samsung Q90T QLED 65-inch | $2,697.99 $1,897.99 at Amazon

With a spectacular $800 off this 2020 model, the Samsung Q90T is looking seriously affordable for a monster 65-inch 4K panel. Just make sure you've got the room in your lounge first...View Deal

Amazon Prime Day storage deals

Seagate BarraCuda Pro 10TB Hard Drive 7200RPM | $379.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Slightly faster than the WD Red Plus, but also a little pricier. With $100 off, if you're in the market for a faster NAS drive or even a 10TB drive for your gaming PC, this Seagate is a chance to grab one at a great price.View Deal

WD Black Performance HDD 7200RPM | $249.99 $160.99 at Amazon

If you're more interested in keeping your storage local then perhaps the WD Black 6TB Performance drive is your best bet. Although this HDD often drops in price, this is the cheapest we've found it to be, and it's a great deal for 6TB.View Deal

Crucial MX500 1TB 3D NAND SATA SSD | $114.99 $91.99 at Amazon

If you're new to this PC gaming... game, then you won't remember the days when 1TB of solid state was a lot of money. This Crucial MX500 1TB for under $100 is a sign of the times.View Deal

SK Hynix Gold S31 1TB SATA SSD | $159.99 $83.99 at Amazon

The S31's 560 MB/s read speeds max out SATA performance, making this a budget SSD that doesn't sacrifice performance. The cheapest 1TB SATA drive you can buy right now.View Deal

SanDisk SSD Plus 1TB SATA SSD | $108.85 $87.99 at Amazon

The SanDisk SSD Plus is a great little storage drive to expand your gaming PC's capacity. We'd recommend a faster NVMe drive as a boot drive, if you can, but this offers cheap and reliable storage for everything else.View Deal

WD Black SN750 500GB NVMe SSD | $79.99 $62.99 at Amazon

Now we're talking, a real gaming drive for real gamers. With great PCIe 3.0 read and write speeds, the SN750 is a great pick for a boot and main storage drive, and it's 38% off right now. Unfortunately the larger capacities are sold out, but the 500GB version is still a good deal.View Deal

Seagate Firecuda 520 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD | $249.99 $379.99 at Amazon

We've already seen some PCIe 4.0 SSD deals come and go today, but here's another solid buy for super speedy storage on AMD Ryzen gaming PCs.View Deal

Samsung 970 Evo 1TB NVMe SSD | $179.99 $149.99 at Amazon

This limited time deal sees Samsung's more than capable 970 Evo NVMe SSD discounted by 17%. Not a huge discount, but as a fan favourite a price cut only makes this great drive that much better.View Deal

Crucial P5 1TB NVMe SSD | $149.99 $119.99 at Amazon

This SSD has reads and write speeds of 3,400MB/s and 3,000MB/s, and is great value at just $120 right now. It isn't going to worry the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives, but that's fine if you're still on an Intel platform.View Deal

WD 12TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive | $174.99 (save $43)

This external hard drive is $43 off the usual price, and you can take the drive out of the enclosure for use inside a PC or NAS. The sale requires a Prime subscription on Amazon, but you can also get the same price from B&H Photo and Newegg.

Amazon Prime Day gaming headset deals

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset | $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

A slight step up on the Kraken X, the Kraken Gaming Headset offers exactly what you need for long gaming sessions and nothing more. Plus you have a choice of two colours at the cheaper price: black or green.View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset | $79.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Same headset, more personality. Well better catered to show-offs, at least. The same fundamental gaming headset as the Razer Kraken in green or black, for a little bit more you can choose white or, even better, bright pink.View Deal

Razer Thresher for PC and PS4 Headset | $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

A great pair of wireless headphones that will work with both PC and PS4. The 50mm drivers within are also plenty chunky enough to deliver all the bass you could desire, and a little more.View Deal

Razer Tetra Streaming Headset | $23.81 $19.99 at Amazon

The Razer Tetra isn't your usual gaming headset. This is a fairly low-key design, akin to those that used to be bundled with the Xbox 360 (remember those?). Still, it's great for cheap or if you don't want to mess up your hair.View Deal

Razer Opus Wireless Bluetooth Headphones | $199.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Again, not quite a gaming headset, but if you want a one-size-fits-all solution for gaming and travelling around, these noise-cancelling cans might be just the trick. View Deal

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Earbuds | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

These are more for your mobile gamer, but if you're the proud owner of the Razer Phone, or any other capable device, then perhaps these truly wireless buds are for you.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day gaming keyboard and mouse deals

Corsair K70 RGB low profile with Cherry MX Speed switches | $̶1̶5̶0̶ $89.99 at Best Buy

The K70 is a mechanical keyboard mainstay, and this low profile variant is still top quality.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder v2 | $69.99 $55.99

This impressive pro peripheral takes point on our list of best gaming mice. It was already a bargain but now Amazon have taken it down by 20% its at its cheapest price to date. Certainly worth a look.View Deal

Razer Naga Trinity Wired MMO | $89.99 $59.99

We've logged it as the best MMO gaming mouse around, and its just gotten a 40% price drop. It's highly customisable with an array of side panels, which makes it a dream for MMO players who want their quickbar on super easy access.View Deal

Razer Ornata Chroma | $99.99 $59.99

Big savings again for the mecha-membrane maniacs among us, magnetic wrist rest included. If you absolutely cannot stand mechanical switches, then this is the half-way house keyboard for you.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma V2 TKL | $139.99 $69.99

For something a little more compact but with all the bite. With options for green, orange or yellow switches, you might be inclined toward the Tenkeyless version of the BlackWidow—now cheaper than ever.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day Component deals

Intel Core i7 10700KA | $409.99 $379.99 at Newegg

Amazingly, this 10th gen Intel chip also gets some Prime Day loving. It's an 8-core, 16-thread CPU that Turbos to 5.1GHz and will handle today and tomorrow's games with ease. It's an amazing chip. You also get Marvel's Avengers with it. Apply Promo code 2FTSTECH63 at checkout.View Deal

Asus Prime Z490-A | $299.99 $179.99 at Newegg

The Prime series is one of Asus's more affordable motherboard lines, but it still has a decent feature set for the money. ARGB lighting, 12+2 DrMOS power stages and a clean look make this a no-nonsense Intel 10th gen motherboard.View Deal

Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB DDR 3600 | $137.99 $119.99 at Newegg

This speedy DDR4-3600 RAM kit pairs well with the latest AMD Ryzen and Intel's processors, and while the CAS latency of 18 isn't too exciting, it's still 32GB of RAM for a cent under $120. View Deal

Intel Core i7 9700K | $369.99 $299.99 at Newegg

This 8-core last-gen Intel chip may lack Hyperthreading, but it still packs a mighty punch in the latest games, thanks to its 4.9GHz Turbo. Great if you've already got an LGA 1151 motherboard. It also comes with the Marvel's Avengers game.View Deal

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite | $194.99 $158.99 at Newegg

If you've got your eye on an AMD Ryzen processor, then this a great value motherboard to pick up. It has a 12-phase VRM, dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, and will support Ryzen 5000 CPUs as well. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day Flightstick deals

VAKABOX-2113 flightstick | $55.99 at Amazon

Okay, this is a bit of a punt, it's an unknown brand which looks to have essentially stuck it's name on something it hasn't actually made. There are a couple of these sticks around, and this is the cheapest. It has all the essentials, like rudder and throttle control, and is cheap for a stick, so is worth a punt.View Deal

CH Products Flightstick Pro | $127 at Amazon

Though it looks a little like it's come out of a Christmas cracker, the CH Products Flightstick Pro is a serious piece of kit. It's more loose than a more arcade-y stick, but is aimed at flight sim enthusiasts and is about function over form. It's a solid, reliable, and accurate flightstick that will serve you well.View Deal

Thrustmaster T16000M | $177.84 at Newegg

It's frustrating that not so long ago the T16000M could be picked up for well under $100, but the times are tough for flight sim folk. You are going to have to pay more for a stick today, and the T16000M is a solid option. It's just a rather pricey one by yesterday's standards.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals to make us happy

ACEPC Mini PC | $159.99 $127.99

A very small PC to power your next DIY project. (Alternatively, get a very small monitor, very small keyboard, and very small mouse to make a gaming PC for a cat.)View Deal

Vasagle 55-inch steel computer desk with 2 shelves | $169.99 $95.99 at Amazon

This desk has a sturdy steel frame, a nice faux hardwood finish (it's primarily particle board, natch) and rave reviews praising its quality for the price. It's on the smaller side, but can still fit a dual monitor setup.View Deal

GT Racing gaming chair | $229.99 $138.99 at Newegg

There is such a thing as a cheap gaming chair, and also one that isn't going to instantly put your spine out of whack. The GT Racing gaming chair has both lumbar support and a neck pillow, and is a great price right now.View Deal

Hyperkin Duke wired controller | $69.99 $48.99 at Microsoft.com

Yes, that controller. Fancy a slice of OG Xbox nostalgia? You can pick up the remastered big boi pad with a wee discount right now.View Deal

Gaems Guardian Pro XP | $699.99 $579.99 at Microsoft.com

I couldn't resist. I mean, look at it. Turn your console into a gaming laptop, with a built-in 1440p IPS screen and webcam. It's ridiculous, and absolutely unnecessary, but I'm so happy it exists.View Deal

Should I wait for Black Friday 2020 instead?

Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day 2020 won't take up the entire of October and will just be a two-day event, but will you be better off waiting for Black Friday, or will Prime Day offer better deals on the products you want?

As an exclusive Prime Members-only sale you can expect that Amazon's own tech will be on offer with a heap of deals on Echo and Kindle hardware, but historically Prime Day has also seen a huge number of special offers on laptops too.

There will likely be a lot of discounts on things like TVs and peripherals too. We don't expect there to be any big discounts on other PC goodies, though with new graphics cards and processors arriving at the tail end of this year, it is possible that last-gen PC components might see some price cuts.

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of some of the best deals on Prime Day 2020, which isn't necessarily the case around Black Friday, but it's often possible to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership with a 30-day free trial at any point.

We'll be keeping an eye on what's going on around Prime Day, whenever Jeff does decide to unleash the really big deals, so be sure that if there are any Prime Day PC deals worth shouting about, we'll be doing it.