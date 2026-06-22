\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-2d1ebcb6-f712-4be7-8550-52d8d1958cac"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="M2tP3uyVHGy34HyAVaH5Mc" name="prime-day-rtx-5070-acer-nitro" alt="Acer Nitro V 16S gaming laptop on a Prime Day background" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/M2tP3uyVHGy34HyAVaH5Mc.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Acer)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="elk-c1d8d51c-21d9-4c68-ae56-7b9a0ea22fec">Yeah, I think this might just already be the best Prime Day gaming laptop deal I'll find all week. Which is kinda funny considering that <em>actually </em>Prime Day hasn't really started yet. Considering I've been struggling to find an RTX 5060-based gaming laptop that's actually close to this price should tell you that this RTX 5070 machine is genuine bargain right now.</p>\n<a id="elk-collectionwidget-b59eb520f6e870cdab2104ce136a7fc4"></a><aside id="collectionwidget-b59eb520f6e870cdab2104ce136a7fc4_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-hawk-json="{&quot;collection&quot;:{&quot;blocks&quot;:[{&quot;modelName&quot;:&quot;1. Acer Nitro V 16S | RTX 5070 (85 W)&quot;,&quot;productName&quot;:&quot;Nitro V 16S | RTX 5070 (85 W)&quot;,&quot;brand&quot;:&quot;1. Acer&quot;,&quot;price&quot;:&quot;999.99&quot;,&quot;wasPrice&quot;:&quot;1299.99&quot;,&quot;currency&quot;:&quot;USD&quot;,&quot;label&quot;:&quot;&quot;,&quot;productDescription&quot;:&quot;&lt;p&gt;In these RAMpocalypse-infested times, you have to sacrifice something to get a good gaming laptop at an affordable price, and in this case, it's the GPU's power limit\\u2014just 85 W, which lowers the chip's full capabilities. At least everything else is nice for the money, and it's plenty skinny. This is the cheapest RTX 5070 machine I can find right now I'd buy with my own cash, and a pretty sweet deal when most of the competition is ranging around the $1,500 mark.&lt;\\/p&gt;&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Key specs: RTX 5070 (85 W) | Ryzen 7 260 | 16-inch | 2880 x 1620 | 165 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 512 GB SSD&lt;\\/strong&gt;&lt;\\/p&gt;&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Price check: &lt;\\/strong&gt;&lt;a href=\\&quot;https:\\/\\/www.bhphotovideo.com\\/c\\/product\\/1911070-REG\\/acer_anv16s_71_71bs_16_nitro_16s_gaming.html\\&quot; target=\\&quot;_blank\\&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;B&amp;amp;H Photo $1,200&lt;\\/strong&gt;&lt;\\/a&gt;&lt;\\/p&gt;&quot;,&quot;image&quot;:{&quot;width&quot;:800,&quot;height&quot;:800,&quot;credit&quot;:&quot;Acer&quot;,&quot;id&quot;:&quot;ZMBFWDbGe3kLiWaFSKfvyW&quot;,&quot;name&quot;:&quot;acer_nitro_v_16s_gaming_laptop&quot;,&quot;src&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/ZMBFWDbGe3kLiWaFSKfvyW.jpg&quot;,&quot;mos&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/ZMBFWDbGe3kLiWaFSKfvyW.jpg&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/www.bestbuy.com\\/product\\/acer-nitro-v-slim-16-wqxga-ips-gaming-laptop-anv16s-41-r3q0-nvidia-geforce-rtx-5070-16gb-ram-512gb-storage-black\\/JJ8V8H3VQV&quot;,&quot;editorialMerchantName&quot;:&quot;&quot;},&quot;noAffiliateTracking&quot;:null},{&quot;modelName&quot;:&quot;2. Stormcraft Sirius | RTX 5060&quot;,&quot;productName&quot;:&quot;Sirius | RTX 5060&quot;,&quot;brand&quot;:&quot;2. Stormcraft&quot;,&quot;price&quot;:&quot;899.99&quot;,&quot;wasPrice&quot;:&quot;1099.99&quot;,&quot;currency&quot;:&quot;USD&quot;,&quot;label&quot;:&quot;&quot;,&quot;productDescription&quot;:&quot;&lt;p&gt;This is about as entry-level as I'd go before considering ditching the discrete GPU altogether for a cheaper build with a good iGPU. That's primarily because you're only getting 16 GB of DDR4 RAM here. But for this price, it's fantastic value and a great entry into PC gaming.&lt;\\/p&gt;&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Key specs: Core i5 14400F | RTX 5060 | 16 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD&lt;\\/strong&gt;&lt;\\/p&gt;&quot;,&quot;image&quot;:{&quot;width&quot;:667,&quot;height&quot;:669,&quot;credit&quot;:&quot;Stormcraft&quot;,&quot;id&quot;:&quot;a8kopRmevuaazrcWvrLg2H&quot;,&quot;name&quot;:&quot;Sirius&quot;,&quot;src&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/a8kopRmevuaazrcWvrLg2H.png&quot;,&quot;mos&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/a8kopRmevuaazrcWvrLg2H.png&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/www.newegg.com\\/stormcraft-sirius-gaming-desktop-pc-geforce-rtx-5060-intel-core-i5-14400f-16gb-ddr4-1tb-ssd-si1440fbb-560n2\\/p\\/N82E16883420040?Item=N82E16883420040&quot;,&quot;editorialMerchantName&quot;:&quot;&quot;},&quot;noAffiliateTracking&quot;:null},{&quot;modelName&quot;:&quot;3. MSI Pro MP243L&quot;,&quot;productName&quot;:&quot;Pro MP243L&quot;,&quot;brand&quot;:&quot;3. MSI&quot;,&quot;price&quot;:&quot;74&quot;,&quot;wasPrice&quot;:&quot;109.99&quot;,&quot;currency&quot;:&quot;USD&quot;,&quot;label&quot;:&quot;1080p&quot;,&quot;productDescription&quot;:&quot;&lt;p&gt;Though not called a gaming monitor, this MSI Pro panel has what you'd want out of it, with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time. It's the cheapest 1080p monitor we'd actually recommend and has some decent stats to boot. &lt;\\/p&gt;&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Key specs: 24-inch | 144 Hz | 1 ms | IPS&lt;\\/strong&gt;&lt;\\/p&gt;&quot;,&quot;image&quot;:{&quot;width&quot;:500,&quot;height&quot;:500,&quot;credit&quot;:&quot;MSI&quot;,&quot;id&quot;:&quot;WGyN92PFQ26fSsQgSMdqEM&quot;,&quot;name&quot;:&quot;Pro MP243L&quot;,&quot;src&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/WGyN92PFQ26fSsQgSMdqEM.png&quot;,&quot;mos&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/WGyN92PFQ26fSsQgSMdqEM.png&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/www.amazon.com\\/PRO-MP243L-E14-Adaptive-Synch-Mountable\\/dp\\/B0FG5XLWNV?th=1&quot;,&quot;editorialMerchantName&quot;:&quot;&quot;},&quot;noAffiliateTracking&quot;:null},{&quot;modelName&quot;:&quot;4. PNY RTX 5060 Ti | 8 GB&quot;,&quot;productName&quot;:&quot;RTX 5060 Ti | 8 GB&quot;,&quot;brand&quot;:&quot;4. PNY&quot;,&quot;price&quot;:&quot;369.99&quot;,&quot;wasPrice&quot;:&quot;429.99&quot;,&quot;currency&quot;:&quot;USD&quot;,&quot;label&quot;:&quot;RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB MSRP: $379&quot;,&quot;productDescription&quot;:&quot;&lt;p&gt;The 8 GB version of the new RTX 5060 Ti is a lot cheaper than the 16 GB one, and while the extra VRAM will be useful in the future, it's absolutely not worth paying $200 more for it, despite the &lt;a href=\\&quot;https:\\/\\/www.pcgamer.com\\/hardware\\/graphics-cards\\/my-real-world-testing-shows-8-gb-gpus-are-still-enough-for-gaming-in-2026-but-im-surprised-at-just-how-much-faster-the-16-gb-versions-are\\/\\&quot; target=\\&quot;_blank\\&quot;&gt;clear benefits&lt;\\/a&gt;. This is a great little GPU for the money.&lt;\\/p&gt;&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Key specs: 4608 shaders | 2692 MHz boost | 8 GB GDDR7&lt;\\/strong&gt;&lt;\\/p&gt;&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB price check:&lt;\\/strong&gt; &lt;a href=\\&quot;https:\\/\\/www.bestbuy.com\\/product\\/pny-geforce-rtx-5060-ti-overclocked-8gb-gddr7-pci-express-5-0-graphics-card-with-dual-fan-black\\/JXF2C46FJC\\/sku\\/6630571\\&quot; target=\\&quot;_blank\\&quot;&gt;Best Buy $369.99&lt;\\/a&gt; | &lt;a href=\\&quot;https:\\/\\/www.walmart.com\\/ip\\/MSI-GeForce-RTX-5060-Ti-8G-VENTUS-3X-OC-Graphics-Card-8GB-GDDR7-DPx3-HDMIx1-DLSS-4\\/19967969850\\&quot; target=\\&quot;_blank\\&quot;&gt;Walmart $379.99&lt;\\/a&gt; | &lt;a href=\\&quot;https:\\/\\/www.newegg.com\\/msi-rtx-5060-ti-8g-shadow-2x-oc-plus-geforce-rtx-5060-ti-8gb-graphics-card-double-fans\\/p\\/N82E16814137978\\&quot; target=\\&quot;_blank\\&quot;&gt;Newegg $389.99&lt;\\/a&gt; | &lt;a href=\\&quot;https:\\/\\/www.bhphotovideo.com\\/c\\/product\\/1892388-REG\\/gigabyte_gv_n506twf2oc_8gd_geforce_rtx_5060_ti.html\\&quot; target=\\&quot;_blank\\&quot;&gt;B&amp;amp;H $394.99&lt;\\/a&gt;&lt;\\/p&gt;&quot;,&quot;image&quot;:{&quot;width&quot;:1500,&quot;height&quot;:1500,&quot;credit&quot;:&quot;PNY&quot;,&quot;id&quot;:&quot;uxWimNmV6RAiBekMyrgGFN&quot;,&quot;name&quot;:&quot;pny_geforce_rtx_5060_ti_8gb_graphics_card&quot;,&quot;src&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/uxWimNmV6RAiBekMyrgGFN.jpg&quot;,&quot;mos&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/uxWimNmV6RAiBekMyrgGFN.jpg&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/www.amazon.com\\/PNY-NVIDIA-GeForce-Graphics-128-bit\\/dp\\/B0F4YRNHSJ\\/&quot;,&quot;editorialMerchantName&quot;:&quot;&quot;},&quot;noAffiliateTracking&quot;:null},{&quot;modelName&quot;:&quot;5. MSI Vector 16 HX AI | RTX 5070 Ti (140 W)&quot;,&quot;productName&quot;:&quot;Vector 16 HX AI | RTX 5070 Ti (140 W)&quot;,&quot;brand&quot;:&quot;5. MSI&quot;,&quot;price&quot;:&quot;1699&quot;,&quot;wasPrice&quot;:&quot;1999&quot;,&quot;currency&quot;:&quot;USD&quot;,&quot;label&quot;:&quot;&quot;,&quot;productDescription&quot;:&quot;&lt;p&gt;I'm a big fan of this mildly anachronistic gaming laptop. It's thick, can be loud, but it delivers on gaming performance and does so for an affordable price tag. The RTX 5070 Ti at its heart is a quality 12 GB mobile GPU, has a 140 W power limit, and if you run it on balanced mode you'll still get good gaming performance on the 1200p screen but without the turbine whine of the fans. A great machine at a great price. I'd prefer more RAM and storage, but if it's gaming performance that's your priority, this will deliver.&lt;br&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;\\/strong&gt;&lt;br&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Key specs: RTX 5070 Ti (140 W) | Core Ultra 7 255HX | 16-inch | 1200p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 512 GB SSD&lt;\\/strong&gt;&lt;\\/p&gt;&quot;,&quot;image&quot;:{&quot;width&quot;:1273,&quot;height&quot;:1263,&quot;credit&quot;:&quot;MSI&quot;,&quot;id&quot;:&quot;L8EiHLSsFi8GFPQWs77aRF&quot;,&quot;name&quot;:&quot;1778069308.jpg&quot;,&quot;src&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/L8EiHLSsFi8GFPQWs77aRF.jpg&quot;,&quot;mos&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/L8EiHLSsFi8GFPQWs77aRF.jpg&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/www.newegg.com\\/msi-16-geforce-rtx-5070-ti-laptop-gpu-intel-core-ultra-7-255hx-16gb-memory-512-gb-ssd\\/p\\/N82E16834156740&quot;,&quot;editorialMerchantName&quot;:&quot;&quot;},&quot;noAffiliateTracking&quot;:null},{&quot;modelName&quot;:&quot;6. Thermaltake LCGS NE | RTX 5070&quot;,&quot;productName&quot;:&quot;LCGS NE | RTX 5070&quot;,&quot;brand&quot;:&quot;6. Thermaltake&quot;,&quot;price&quot;:&quot;1399.99&quot;,&quot;wasPrice&quot;:&quot;1799.99&quot;,&quot;currency&quot;:&quot;USD&quot;,&quot;label&quot;:&quot;&quot;,&quot;productDescription&quot;:&quot;&lt;p&gt;This gaming PC has definitely got the coolness factor\\u2014and I'm not just talking about Thermaltake's track record when it comes to managing airflow. Inside the crisp white case, you'll spy not just an RTX 5070 but also a budget Intel Core i5 14400F CPU which offers plenty of bang for your buck.&lt;\\/p&gt;&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Key specs: Core i5 14400F | RTX 5070 | 16 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD&lt;\\/strong&gt;&lt;\\/p&gt;&quot;,&quot;image&quot;:{&quot;width&quot;:400,&quot;height&quot;:400,&quot;credit&quot;:&quot;Thermaltake&quot;,&quot;id&quot;:&quot;z6DHzNV9wt8KD3EtLDCqQm&quot;,&quot;name&quot;:&quot;Thermaltake LCGS NE i1470-V170S Gaming Desktop product image&quot;,&quot;src&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/z6DHzNV9wt8KD3EtLDCqQm.jpg&quot;,&quot;mos&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/z6DHzNV9wt8KD3EtLDCqQm.jpg&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/www.newegg.com\\/thermaltake-gaming-desktop-pc-geforce-rtx-5070-intel-core-i5-14400f-16gb-ddr5-1tb-nvme-ssd-lcgs-ne-i1470-v170s-white\\/p\\/N82E16883100157&quot;,&quot;editorialMerchantName&quot;:&quot;&quot;},&quot;noAffiliateTracking&quot;:null},{&quot;modelName&quot;:&quot;7. MSI MAG 275UPD&quot;,&quot;productName&quot;:&quot;MAG 275UPD&quot;,&quot;brand&quot;:&quot;7. MSI&quot;,&quot;price&quot;:&quot;249.99&quot;,&quot;wasPrice&quot;:&quot;309.99&quot;,&quot;currency&quot;:&quot;USD&quot;,&quot;label&quot;:&quot;4K (and 1080p)&quot;,&quot;productDescription&quot;:&quot;&lt;p&gt;It doesn't get much better than this, folks. A 4K, 27-inch gaming monitor for under $250. It's an IPS panel with a 1 ms response time and is what's known as a dual mode monitor. That means it runs at both 4K\\/144 Hz and 1080p\\/288 Hz. Perfect for blending both competitive gaming and immersive single-player gaming. &lt;\\/p&gt;&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Key specs: 27-inch | 4K + 1080p (dual mode) | 144\\/288 Hz | 1 ms | IPS&lt;\\/strong&gt;&lt;\\/p&gt;&quot;,&quot;image&quot;:{&quot;width&quot;:1393,&quot;height&quot;:1393,&quot;credit&quot;:&quot;MSI&quot;,&quot;id&quot;:&quot;woUYCk9LSCd9YsYbrijzLh&quot;,&quot;name&quot;:&quot;1764243624.jpg&quot;,&quot;src&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/woUYCk9LSCd9YsYbrijzLh.jpg&quot;,&quot;mos&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/woUYCk9LSCd9YsYbrijzLh.jpg&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/www.newegg.com\\/msi-mag-275upd-e14-27-144hz-uhd-288hz-fhd-ips-metallic-black\\/p\\/N82E16824475509&quot;,&quot;editorialMerchantName&quot;:&quot;&quot;},&quot;noAffiliateTracking&quot;:null},{&quot;modelName&quot;:&quot;8. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 | RTX 5080 (175 W)&quot;,&quot;productName&quot;:&quot;Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 | RTX 5080 (175 W)&quot;,&quot;brand&quot;:&quot;8. Lenovo&quot;,&quot;price&quot;:&quot;2549&quot;,&quot;wasPrice&quot;:&quot;3499&quot;,&quot;currency&quot;:&quot;USD&quot;,&quot;label&quot;:&quot;&quot;,&quot;productDescription&quot;:&quot;&lt;p&gt;Our &lt;a href=\\&quot;https:\\/\\/www.pcgamer.com\\/hardware\\/gaming-laptops\\/best-gaming-laptop\\/#section-the-best-high-performance-gaming-laptop\\&quot; target=\\&quot;_blank\\&quot;&gt;best high-performance gaming laptop&lt;\\/a&gt; pick features a monstrous collection of components. The RTX 5080 is a full-strength 175 W variant, the panel is a 240 Hz OLED stunner, the Intel CPU is mega, and as &lt;a href=\\&quot;https:\\/\\/www.pcgamer.com\\/hardware\\/gaming-laptops\\/lenovo-legion-pro-7i-gen-10-gaming-laptop-review\\/\\&quot; target=\\&quot;_blank\\&quot;&gt;our Dave found in his review&lt;\\/a&gt;, the gaming performance is simply excellent. It's one of the fastest laptops we've tested to date, yet comes wrapped in a chassis you'd actually want to show off\\u2014although it must be said, it's a pretty sizeable machine to lug around. Expensive, too, but at least it's about as fast as it gets.&lt;\\/p&gt;&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Key specs: RTX 5080 | Core Ultra 9 275HX | 16-inch | 240 Hz OLED | 1600p | 32 GB DDR5 | 2 TB SSD&lt;\\/strong&gt;&lt;\\/p&gt;&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Price check: &lt;\\/strong&gt;&lt;a href=\\&quot;https:\\/\\/www.lenovo.com\\/us\\/en\\/p\\/laptops\\/legion-laptops\\/legion-pro-series\\/legion-pro-7i-gen-10-16-inch-intel\\/83f50014us\\&quot; target=\\&quot;_blank\\&quot;&gt;Lenovo $3,199.99&lt;\\/a&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;\\/strong&gt;&lt;\\/p&gt;&quot;,&quot;image&quot;:{&quot;width&quot;:1000,&quot;height&quot;:1000,&quot;credit&quot;:&quot;Lenovo&quot;,&quot;id&quot;:&quot;Cfp8u8LtCzj4NyavpbHyo4&quot;,&quot;name&quot;:&quot;LenovoLegionPro7iGen10&quot;,&quot;src&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/Cfp8u8LtCzj4NyavpbHyo4.jpg&quot;,&quot;mos&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/Cfp8u8LtCzj4NyavpbHyo4.jpg&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/www.bhphotovideo.com\\/c\\/product\\/1875949-REG\\/lenovo_83f50052us_16_legion_pro_7.html&quot;,&quot;editorialMerchantName&quot;:&quot;&quot;},&quot;noAffiliateTracking&quot;:null},{&quot;modelName&quot;:&quot;9. Gigabyte RX 9070 GRE | 12 GB&quot;,&quot;productName&quot;:&quot;RX 9070 GRE | 12 GB&quot;,&quot;brand&quot;:&quot;9. Gigabyte&quot;,&quot;price&quot;:&quot;549.99&quot;,&quot;wasPrice&quot;:null,&quot;currency&quot;:&quot;USD&quot;,&quot;label&quot;:&quot;RX 9070 GRE MSRP: $549&quot;,&quot;productDescription&quot;:&quot;&lt;p&gt;The &lt;a href=\\&quot;https:\\/\\/www.pcgamer.com\\/hardware\\/graphics-cards\\/amd-radeon-rx-9070-gre-review-acer-nitro\\/\\&quot; target=\\&quot;_blank\\&quot;&gt;RX 9070 GRE&lt;\\/a&gt; is the latest entry in AMD's RX 9000-series, and for the money, you're getting a great mid-range graphics card. If it stays at this price, then it will be the sensible choice over the RTX 5060 Ti. Let's hope that there's enough supply, as stocks are already looking a bit thin.&lt;\\/p&gt;&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Key specs: 3072 shaders | 2920 MHz boost | 12 GB GDDR6&lt;\\/strong&gt;&lt;\\/p&gt;&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;RX 9070 GRE price check: &lt;\\/strong&gt;&lt;a href=\\&quot;https:\\/\\/www.bestbuy.com\\/product\\/xfx-swift-amd-radeon-rx-9070gre-triple-fan-gaming-graphics-card-with-12gb-gddr6-pci-express-5-0-hdmi-3xdp-amd-rdna-4-black\\/J39HPQ83YJ\\&quot; target=\\&quot;_blank\\&quot;&gt;Best Buy $549.99&lt;\\/a&gt; | &lt;a href=\\&quot;https:\\/\\/www.newegg.com\\/gigabyte-gaming-oc-radeon-rx-9070-gre-12gb-graphics-card\\/p\\/N82E16814932827\\&quot; target=\\&quot;_blank\\&quot;&gt;Newegg $549.99&lt;\\/a&gt; | &lt;a href=\\&quot;https:\\/\\/www.walmart.com\\/ip\\/ASRock-Steel-Legend-Radeon-RX-9070-GRE-12GB-GDDR6-PCI-Express-5-0-x16-ATX-Graphics-Card-RX9070GRE-SLD-12GO\\/20377121686\\&quot; target=\\&quot;_blank\\&quot;&gt;Walmart $549.99&lt;\\/a&gt;&lt;\\/p&gt;&quot;,&quot;image&quot;:{&quot;width&quot;:800,&quot;height&quot;:800,&quot;credit&quot;:&quot;Gigabyte&quot;,&quot;id&quot;:&quot;YerBVSP9VurNFAKwqiUnXn&quot;,&quot;name&quot;:&quot;gigabyte_radeon_rx_9070_gre_graphics_card&quot;,&quot;src&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/YerBVSP9VurNFAKwqiUnXn.jpg&quot;,&quot;mos&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/YerBVSP9VurNFAKwqiUnXn.jpg&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/www.amazon.com\\/GIGABYTE-Express-Graphics-GV-R907GREGAMING-OC-12GD\\/dp\\/B0H2X24HGM\\/&quot;,&quot;editorialMerchantName&quot;:&quot;&quot;},&quot;noAffiliateTracking&quot;:null},{&quot;modelName&quot;:&quot;10. MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED&quot;,&quot;productName&quot;:&quot;MPG 321URX QD-OLED&quot;,&quot;brand&quot;:&quot;10. MSI&quot;,&quot;price&quot;:&quot;759.99&quot;,&quot;wasPrice&quot;:&quot;829.99&quot;,&quot;currency&quot;:&quot;USD&quot;,&quot;label&quot;:&quot;OLED&quot;,&quot;productDescription&quot;:&quot;&lt;p&gt;Big, bold, and beautiful. MSI's MPG 321URX isn't just some expensive monitor for gaming; it's a genuinely fantastic display that's great for work and play. If you want to step up into the world of 4K OLED, stop right here and just buy this screen. We don't rate this the &lt;a href=\\&quot;https:\\/\\/www.pcgamer.com\\/best-gaming-monitor\\/\\&quot; target=\\&quot;_blank\\&quot;&gt;best gaming monitor&lt;\\/a&gt; for nothing, you know. &lt;\\/p&gt;&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Key specs: 32-inch | 4K | 240 Hz | 0.03 ms | QD-OLED&lt;\\/strong&gt;&lt;\\/p&gt;&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Price check: &lt;\\/strong&gt;&lt;a href=\\&quot;https:\\/\\/www.newegg.com\\/msi-mpg-321urx-qd-oled-32-uhd-240-hz\\/p\\/N82E16824475357\\&quot; target=\\&quot;_blank\\&quot;&gt;Newegg $829.99&lt;\\/a&gt;&lt;\\/p&gt;&quot;,&quot;image&quot;:{&quot;width&quot;:1550,&quot;height&quot;:1550,&quot;credit&quot;:&quot;MSI&quot;,&quot;id&quot;:&quot;rGRYdica9cZ5ReMB6msZLf&quot;,&quot;name&quot;:&quot;msi_mpg_321urx_oled_gaming_monitor&quot;,&quot;src&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/rGRYdica9cZ5ReMB6msZLf.jpg&quot;,&quot;mos&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/rGRYdica9cZ5ReMB6msZLf.jpg&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/www.amazon.com\\/MSI-MPG-321URX-QD-OLED-Quantum\\/dp\\/B0CTSC3VS4\\/&quot;,&quot;editorialMerchantName&quot;:&quot;&quot;},&quot;noAffiliateTracking&quot;:null}]}}" data-model-name="1. Acer Nitro V 16S | RTX 5070 (85 W),2. Stormcraft Sirius | RTX 5060,3. MSI Pro MP243L,4. PNY RTX 5060 Ti | 8 GB,5. MSI Vector 16 HX AI | RTX 5070 Ti (140 W),6. Thermaltake LCGS NE | RTX 5070,7. MSI MAG 275UPD,8. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 | RTX 5080 (175 W),9. Gigabyte RX 9070 GRE | 12 GB,10. MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="disabled" data-source-blocks="deals" data-widget-type="collection"></aside><a id="elk-8ceae366-2bda-413c-892b-c2c07a51ec37"></a><aside id="8ceae366-2bda-413c-892b-c2c07a51ec37_0" class="hawk-root" data-editorial-currency="USD" data-editorial-price="999.99" data-editorial-was-price="1299.99" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/ZMBFWDbGe3kLiWaFSKfvyW.jpg" data-link="https://www.bestbuy.com/product/acer-nitro-v-slim-16-wqxga-ips-gaming-laptop-anv16s-41-r3q0-nvidia-geforce-rtx-5070-16gb-ram-512gb-storage-black/JJ8V8H3VQV" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-brand="Acer" data-model-name="Acer Nitro V 16S | RTX 5070 (85 W)" data-model-product-name="Nitro V 16S | RTX 5070 (85 W)" data-render-type="editorial" data-show-fallback="button" data-show-was-price="promoSaving" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;In these RAMpocalypse-infested times, you have to sacrifice something to get a good gaming laptop at an affordable price, and in this case, it's the GPU's power limit&mdash;just 85 W, which lowers the chip's full capabilities. At least everything else is nice for the money, and it's plenty skinny. This is the cheapest RTX 5070 machine I can find right now I'd buy with my own cash, and a pretty sweet deal when most of the competition is ranging around the $1,500 mark.&lt;/p&gt;&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Key specs: RTX 5070 (85 W) | Ryzen 7 260 | 16-inch | 2880 x 1620 | 165 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 512 GB SSD&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt;&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Price check: &lt;/strong&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1911070-REG/acer_anv16s_71_71bs_16_nitro_16s_gaming.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;B&amp;amp;H Photo $1,200&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.bestbuy.com/product/acer-nitro-v-slim-16-wqxga-ips-gaming-laptop-anv16s-41-r3q0-nvidia-geforce-rtx-5070-16gb-ram-512gb-storage-black/JJ8V8H3VQV">View Deal</a></aside>