Don't be fooled by the $199 price tag. The Core Ultra 5 250K Plus might look like a budget processor, but it performs like an Ultra 7 class chip, and there's nothing to touch it for the money. That said, the Core Ultra 7 265K isn't that much more expensive, and it is the better chip for content creation tasks.

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For the refresh of its Arrow Lake-based desktop processor range, Intel has released just two new chips: the brilliant Core Ultra 7 270K Plus and this one, the equally brilliant $199 Core Ultra 5 250K Plus. Apologies for throwing in a review spoiler right at the start like that, but if you've already seen the score and the hardware specs, you won't be surprised in the least bit.

Given its Ultra 5 name, it makes sense to directly compare the 250K Plus to the Core Ultra 5 245K, which was launched back in October 2024. While both processors sport six P-cores, Intel has added four more E-cores to the 250K Plus, for a total of 18 cores and 18 threads.

If that was the only change, you'd be forgiven for feeling a little disappointed. However, in my talks with Intel of late, the company has stressed that things are very different now, with new staff, new structures, and new ways of thinking and doing things. Which is why the 250K Plus also sports a raft of internal changes to lift it well clear of the 245K.

Core Ultra 5 250K Plus specs (Image credit: Future) Cores (P+E): 8+12

Threads: 18

Base clock: 4.2 GHz (P-core)

Boost clock: 5.3 GHz (P-core)

L3 Cache: 30 MB

L2 Cache: 30 MB (Total)

Unlocked: Yes

Max usable PCIe lanes: 24

Graphics: Intel Graphics (4 Xe cores)

Memory support (up to): DDR5-7200

Processor Base Power (W): 125

Maximum Package Power (W): 159

Recommended customer price: $199/£199.99

The P-core boost clock has been raised by 100 MHz to 5.3 GHz, but the E-core boost clocks remain unchanged at 4.2 GHz. However, the Die-to-Die (D2D) clock has been significantly increased, from 2.1 to 3.0 GHz. This clock controls the links between all the tiles in the Arrow Lake processor, and a higher clock means less waiting for data to arrive.

Additionally, Intel has bumped the NGU clock for the fabric that links all the components inside the SoC tile (which is home to the memory controller), from 2.6 to 3.0 GHz, and it's also given the cache memory ring clock a slight nudge: 100 MHz more, so that it runs at 3.9 GHz in the 250K Plus.

Along with a faster memory controller, which now supports DDR5-7200 without resorting to overclocking, you now have a Core Ultra 5 chip that isn't massively different on the outside but is seriously quicker internally. And it's not merely a hand-picked bunch of Arrow Lake chips with an overclock, as the compute tile is a fresh wafer design. You might think that this won't make any difference, but the benchmark results tell you everything you need to know.

PC Gamer test PC specs

(Image credit: Future)

MSI MEG Z890 Ace | 32 GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 CL32 | Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE | Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 | Corsair MP700 2 TB | Be Quiet! Pure Power 12 M 850 W | Thermal Grizzly Der8enchtable

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Gaming performance

Gaming performance < Prev Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p RT Ultra + DLSS Balanced) Next > Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus 118 93 Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 117 90 Intel Core Ultra 5 245K 115 84 AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 99 59 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D 117 59 AMD Ryzen 5 9600X 107 72 0 37.5 75 112.5 150 Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p RT Ultra + DLSS Balanced) Data Product Value Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus 118 Avg FPS, 93 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 117 Avg FPS, 90 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 5 245K 115 Avg FPS, 84 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 99 Avg FPS, 59 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D 117 Avg FPS, 59 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 5 9600X 107 Avg FPS, 72 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus 109 67 Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 102 63 Intel Core Ultra 5 245K 100 62 AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 94 56 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D 117 51 AMD Ryzen 5 9600X 92 64 0 37.5 75 112.5 150 Baldur's Gate 3 (1080p Ultra) Data Product Value Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus 109 Avg FPS, 67 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 102 Avg FPS, 63 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 5 245K 100 Avg FPS, 62 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 94 Avg FPS, 56 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D 117 Avg FPS, 51 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 5 9600X 92 Avg FPS, 64 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus 98 56 Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 95 53 Intel Core Ultra 5 245K 93 53 AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 91 49 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D 99 49 AMD Ryzen 5 9600X 81 44 0 25 50 75 100 Homeworld 3 (1080p Epic) Data Product Value Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus 98 Avg FPS, 56 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 95 Avg FPS, 53 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 5 245K 93 Avg FPS, 53 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 91 Avg FPS, 49 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D 99 Avg FPS, 49 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 5 9600X 81 Avg FPS, 44 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus 145 79 Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 142 78 Intel Core Ultra 5 245K 145 78 AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 146 77 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D 152 83 AMD Ryzen 5 9600X 149 75 0 50 100 150 200 Metro Exodus Enhanced Ed. (1080p High) Data Product Value Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus 145 Avg FPS, 79 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 142 Avg FPS, 78 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 5 245K 145 Avg FPS, 78 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 146 Avg FPS, 77 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D 152 Avg FPS, 83 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 5 9600X 149 Avg FPS, 75 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus 174 141 Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 174 136.9 Intel Core Ultra 5 245K 174 140 AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 151 79 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D 165 143 AMD Ryzen 5 9600X 162 135 0 50 100 150 200 Total War: Warhammer 3 (1080p High) Data Product Value Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus 174 Avg FPS, 141 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 174 Avg FPS, 136.9 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 5 245K 174 Avg FPS, 140 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 151 Avg FPS, 79 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D 165 Avg FPS, 143 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 5 9600X 162 Avg FPS, 135 1% Low FPS CPU index score Overall index score Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus 19987 17567 Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 18822 17377 Intel Core Ultra 5 245K 15601 16935 AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 13239 16437 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D 9389 15780 AMD Ryzen 5 9600X 10561 15848 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 3DMark Time Spy Data Product Value Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus 19987 CPU index score, 17567 Overall index score Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 18822 CPU index score, 17377 Overall index score Intel Core Ultra 5 245K 15601 CPU index score, 16935 Overall index score AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 13239 CPU index score, 16437 Overall index score AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D 9389 CPU index score, 15780 Overall index score AMD Ryzen 5 9600X 10561 CPU index score, 15848 Overall index score 1 of 6

In some games, the 250K Plus is no better than the 245K, but it's also no worse than the Core Ultra 7 265K. In Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition and Total War: Warhammer 3, there's no appreciable difference between any of the Core Ultra chips, as a handful of frames per second isn't going to be noticeable during gameplay.

The faster internals of the 250K Plus come to light in Homeworld 3 and Baldur's Gate 3, and while you're not seeing an enormous leap in performance for the former, just 5% here and there, Baldur's Gate 3 ran 9% better on average, with 8% higher lows.

And then there's Cyberpunk 2077. Compared to the 245K, the 250K Plus only achieves a 3% higher frame rate overall, but thanks to its faster internals and more L3 cache (by virtue of having an additional E-core cluster), the 1% lows are an impressive 11% higher. An AMD X3D chip is better, of course, but they cost a fair bit more than $199.

It's worth noting that all of these figures were achieved with a top-end graphics card, pushing all of the game performance onto the CPU. The RTX 4070 is very much a mainstream card, and by the standards of what Intel's processors support, DDR5-6000 isn't especially fast, either.

What I'm getting at here is that you'll see this kind of performance with 'mere mortal' hardware: there's nothing special going on behind the scenes to make the 250K Plus this good in gaming, other than the fundamental architecture.