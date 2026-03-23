For a 'mere' refresh, Intel has worked wonders with its Arrow Lake tiles, clocks, and configurations to make the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus. The performance and price tag are both very appealing, and it's easily Intel's best desktop processor. It also happens to be one of the best all-round chips you can buy.

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There's nothing new about a processor architecture being 'refreshed', as AMD and Intel have been doing this for years, but where you'd normally expect a particular SKU line to get nothing more than some minor clock speed bumps and a sparkly new badge, Intel has done things a little differently for its Core Ultra 200S Plus chips, i.e. Arrow Lake Refresh.

For a start, you're only getting two new processors, the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus under review here, and the Core Ultra 5 250K Plus. In the case of the former, the family name (Ultra 7) would suggest that it's merely a Core Ultra 7 265K with a bump to its clock speeds, but that's not the case.

The 270K Plus sports eight P-cores and 16 E-cores (i.e. a full Arrow Lake compute tile), exactly the same as the Ultra 9 285K, and has higher maximum clock speeds for the P and E cores: 5.5 and 4.7 GHz, respectively. The 265K's figures are 5.2 and 4.6 GHz, so you're getting no more than 6% faster P-cores and just 2% speedier E-cores.

However, Intel has also given Arrow Lake's other clocks a healthy bump, too. The maximum D2D (die-to-die) clock speed has been increased by an enormous 900 MHz (2.1 to 3.0 GHz), with the NGU (Next Generation Uncore) clock raised by a smaller, but still decently sized, 400 MHz (2.6 to 3.0 GHz).

Core Ultra 7 270K Plus specs (Image credit: Future) Cores (P+E): 8+16

Threads: 24

Base clock: 3.7 GHz (P-core)

Boost clock: 5.7 GHz (P-core)

L3 Cache: 36 MB

L2 Cache: 40 MB (Total)

Unlocked: Yes

Max usable PCIe lanes: 24

Graphics: Intel Graphics (4 Xe cores)

Memory support (up to): DDR5-7200

Processor Base Power (W): 125

Maximum Package Power (W): 250

Recommended customer price: $299/£299.99

The latter controls the speed of the fabric inside the SoC tile, whereas the former is for the bridges between each tile in Arrow Lake. Oh, and the clock for the cache ring bus inside the compute tile is also a touch higher: where the 285K and 265K peak at 3.9 and 3.8 GHz, respectively, the 270K Plus and 250K Plus are 4.0 and 3.9 GHz.

Additionally, Intel has given the integrated memory controller (IMC) a 400 MHz boost to its maximum clocks, hence why the 270K Plus supports DDR5-7200 without overclocking. It's worth noting that the 200S Plus chips also support Intel's 200S Boost mode, enabled via the motherboard's BIOS, which raises the D2D and NGU clocks to 3.2 GHz and the IMC to support DDR5-8000.

To achieve all of this, Intel says it tweaked a variety of things inside the architecture and was keen to stress that the new Ultra 200S Plus chips aren't simply ones that have been picked out of a particular manufacturing bin. The compute tile is a fresh wafer design, albeit one that isn't substantially different from before.

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Alongside the launch of the 200S Plus pair, Intel released a new piece of software, called Binary Optimization Tool (BOT), which basically plays a game of Tetris with thread instructions, helping the processor run them more efficiently. Some of the architectural tweaks involve hardware hooks to give Intel's software engineers a better insight as to what code reshuffling will work best for a given game.

For the sake of consistency, and to get a sense of the 'raw' hardware performance, I've not employed BOT or Intel's APO tool for the benchmarks below, but I will be examining the system in detail in a separate article.

PC Gamer test PC specs

(Image credit: Future)

MSI MEG Z890 Ace | 32 GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 CL32 | Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE | Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 | Corsair MP700 2 TB | Be Quiet! Pure Power 12 M 850 W | Thermal Grizzly Der8enchtable

Gaming performance

Gaming performance < Prev Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p RT Ultra + DLSS Balanced) Next > Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 119 98 Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 118 95 Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 117 90 AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 111 67 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 112 76 AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 99 59 0 37.5 75 112.5 150 Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p RT Ultra + DLSS Balanced) Data Product Value Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 119 Avg FPS, 98 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 118 Avg FPS, 95 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 117 Avg FPS, 90 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 111 Avg FPS, 67 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 112 Avg FPS, 76 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 99 Avg FPS, 59 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 113 66 Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 108 67 Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 102 63 AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 147 84 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 146 76 AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 94 56 0 37.5 75 112.5 150 Baldur's Gate 3 (1080p Ultra) Data Product Value Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 113 Avg FPS, 66 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 108 Avg FPS, 67 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 102 Avg FPS, 63 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 147 Avg FPS, 84 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 146 Avg FPS, 76 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 94 Avg FPS, 56 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 101 57 Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 97 53 Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 95 53 AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 101 54 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 117 55 AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 91 49 0 37.5 75 112.5 150 Homeworld 3 (1080p Epic) Data Product Value Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 101 Avg FPS, 57 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 97 Avg FPS, 53 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 95 Avg FPS, 53 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 101 Avg FPS, 54 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 117 Avg FPS, 55 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 91 Avg FPS, 49 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 143 79 Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 149 79 Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 142 78 AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 148 91 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 148 91 AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 146 77 0 37.5 75 112.5 150 Metro Exodus Enhanced Ed. (1080p High) Data Product Value Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 143 Avg FPS, 79 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 149 Avg FPS, 79 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 142 Avg FPS, 78 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 148 Avg FPS, 91 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 148 Avg FPS, 91 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 146 Avg FPS, 77 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 173 139 Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 173 139 Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 174 136.9 AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 150 79 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 152 79 AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 151 79 0 50 100 150 200 Total War: Warhammer 3 (1080p High) Data Product Value Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 173 Avg FPS, 139 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 173 Avg FPS, 139 1% Low FPS Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 174 Avg FPS, 136.9 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 150 Avg FPS, 79 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 152 Avg FPS, 79 1% Low FPS AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 151 Avg FPS, 79 1% Low FPS CPU index score Overall index score Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 20252 17548 Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 19293 17430 Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 18822 17377 AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 17099 17084 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 16116 17052 AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 13239 16437 0 7,500 15,000 22,500 30,000 3DMark Time Spy Data Product Value Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 20252 CPU index score, 17548 Overall index score Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 19293 CPU index score, 17430 Overall index score Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 18822 CPU index score, 17377 Overall index score AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 17099 CPU index score, 17084 Overall index score AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 16116 CPU index score, 17052 Overall index score AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 13239 CPU index score, 16437 Overall index score 1 of 6

When Intel first launched Arrow Lake in October 2024, the new chips were disappointing from a gaming perspective. Slower than the previous generation Raptor Lake processors, as well as AMD's Zen 5 range, the only thing they had going for them was the low power consumption in games. But that was because they weren't working properly.

Fast forward 16 months and it's a very different picture, thanks to a raft of microcode, BIOS, and operating system updates. Ryzen chips with 3D V-Cache are still the best for outright gaming, but compared to the rest of AMD's offerings, Arrow Lake chips are a good match: better in some games, slower in others, but overall, pretty much on par.

The new 270K Plus chip, though, is something else entirely. While it's still not good enough to knock the Ryzen 7 9800X3D off the top slot as being the best CPU for gaming, the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus really doesn't disgrace itself. In fact, from a gaming perspective, it's the best chip that Intel offers right now, and at $299, it's substantially cheaper than the 9800X3D.

The best Arrow Lake processor for gaming used to be the Ultra 7 265K, for its balance of price tag and performance, but the 270K Plus easily demotes it to second or even third place now.