The Corsair Void Wireless V2 offers a comfortable headset with a decent set of cans to immerse yourself in most gaming experiences. It won't blow the doors off, but at $120 its flexibility between PC and console makes it a solid option.

The Corsair Void Wireless V2 is the latest gaming headset refresh from the peripheral company. While they don't overtly dazzle, they're a versatile entry to the roster with simplicity at the heart.

Gaming headsets have become a key element for a lot of players. Esports like Call of Duty and Counter-Strike 2 become four-dimensional tactical experiences once you find that pair of cans that fits the bill. I'm not best equipped to talk about the nuances of footstep listening, but the 7.1 surround sound embedded in the Void V2 certainly added to my routine of respawning.

Irritatingly, the Dolby Atmos inclusion isn't baked into the iCUE software and requires a separate download. I understand why licensing and software agreements must be a nightmare for hardware manufacturers, but good lord, don't make me endure the Microsoft Store.

Spatial audio like Dolby Atmos is still incredibly effective though and the Void V2, despite not having top of the line innards, managed to impress. Hearing bullets and explosions pop off around you in FPS games will never not be satisfying. Bloatware is the bane of gaming peripherals, filling your PC with yet more things to stop launching at boot. It's a shame Dolby Atmos relies on external software, but thankfully Corsair's iCUE remains fairly unobtrusive.

Corsair Void Wireless V2 specs (Image credit: Future) Audio driver: Custom 50mm neodymium

Frequency response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz

Impedance: 32 Ohms @ 1 kHz

Sensitivity: 116 dB (± 3 dB)

Mic type: Omni-directional

Mic impedance: 2.2k Ohms

Mic frequency response: 100 Hz – 10 kHz

Mic sensitivity: -40 dB (± 3 dB)

Dimensions: 105(L) x 170(W) x 193(H) mm

Weight: 303 g

Price: $120 | £100 | €120 | $189 AUD

In non-esports titles, like the recently released Promise Mascot Agency and 2024's Slitterhead, the headset again was good enough. I found that three hours had passed driving around in Promise Mascot Agency, without any need to take off the headset for a moment.

When connecting the headset to the Steam Deck, where iCUE isn't available, it sounds good enough at its defaults. Yes, of course altering the presets to the exact settings would be great, but sometimes that's just not an option.

Corsair always bring at least a baseline of quality, where the average player will probably enjoy what they have and as someone who spends quite a bit of time with higher-end hardware, these are perfectly adequate at $120.

The Void V2 is exceptionally light, with its slightly cheap plasticky feel paying off dividends for those of us who go long. Headsets tend to dig in or hurt the top of the head after a while, especially in the cheaper end. It's killer that Corsair has managed to make the most out of that Void name, because it sometimes feels like one wrapped around my head.

Adding to that comfort is a pair of memory foam cups, with the same material on the headband. As someone who can get quite "dusty", usually I tend to stray away from anything with a fabric and if that's you too, it could be better to seek out something with a different material. However, the Void V2 is comfortable, and after a few weeks with the device I did notice the memory foam slowly taking shape.

Where the Corsair Void Wireless V2 shines is in its versatility. Yes, this is PC Gamer, and yes, the headset functions best on PC. You've not only got access to 2.4 GHz wireless, but Bluetooth for things like PC handhelds. Bluetooth has gotten so robust that you no longer need the dongle for other supported systems like the Switch or PlayStation 5.

Connections are super quick, and swapping between the two modes when moving over to another system is simply a button press. As long as you don't do what I did, and connect the Bluetooth to the PC as well, stupidly trying to figure out why it wouldn't then connect to the Switch.

On PS5 you can even use the spatial audio capabilities through Bluetooth. However, it was a choice between rent and a PlayStation, so I've not been able to test just how good that is myself.

While I appreciate that this is a wireless device, there is no method of wired connections. Even the AceZone A-Spire Wireless still supported a wired connection, and this omission is genuinely quite irritating. Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz have gotten infinitely better, but sometimes with a computer loaded up with dongles, there can be some connection issues. Thankfully, they work while charging, unlike some recent headphones I've come into contact with.

Listen to the Corsair Void Wireless V2's microphone here:

Usually I'm not a fan of RGB, but here it's mostly inoffensive. It shines forwards through two thin strips and isn't bright enough to bother anyone or myself late at night.

Buy if... ✅ You're after a one solution fits all headset for your gaming: The Void V2 works on Switch, PlayStation, and PC with no hassle for an all-in-one headset, with super quick switching between 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth.



✅ You're after a comfortable headset option: The Void V2 rarely needed to be taken off for a break during testing, as its 303 g weight barely makes a dent after several hours in front of the PC.

Don't buy if... ❌ You're expecting top-of-the-line sound: Much like other headsets in its range, the Corsair Void V2 doesn't do much in the way of anything impressive with its sound, outside of Dolby Atmos, with the defaults being passable.

As for the microphone, it's also something that didn't bother me. Some headsets in the same category as the Void V2 will attach a bulbous wind screen or make it so the arm is constantly in the peripheral vision. It bugs the hell out of me, mid-game, and all I can do is slowly find my eyes permanently gazing at it.

Corsair's Void V2 offers a thin boom arm with an equally thin head. With it raised, it remains out of sight and is fairly strict with its pull-down-to-activate design. There's a bit of resistance as you yank it down, confirming physically when it is a hot mic. It also sounds fine. Again, nothing to write home about and not something you'd want to live stream with. On that front, it'd do in a pinch, but it's mostly for gaming with, and I had no complaints from people on the other end. The omnidirectional nature also means you don't have to expertly twist it so you don't sound like you're at the end of a narrow corridor.

The Corsair Void Wireless V2 will not blow anyone away, and that's fine. It's a straight shooter, with minimal gimmicks and a focus on getting the job done.

In the few weeks I had with it, I rarely had a complaint and found its lightweight nature an exceptional boon in a sea of increasingly heavy hardware. At the very minimum it sounds perfectly passable, and at its best, a decent option for the $120 price mark. This is absolutely the device you want if you're after something that works between multiple systems, without the headache of swapping dongles and worrying about console compatibility.