Resident Evil 4 Remake guide: puzzles, collectibles, secrets, and the best weapons

Remaking one of the most influential games of all time? Capcom's a bold one. But I guess fortune really does favor the bold, as the Resident Evil 4 Remake was the fastest game in the series to sell 10 million copies. Oh, and it's also pretty dang good. So good, I forgive it for cutting some of Leon's best dad jokes ("Your right hand comes off?")



In his Resident Evil 4 Remake review, Rich Stanton also landed on the it's-pretty-dang-good side, calling the opening "outstanding," and the combat "utterly exhilarating," even if the whole package ended up being more of a tribute to the original, rather than having the same crater-sized impact.



Below, you'll find all of our Resident Evil 4 Remake guides assembled in one place, from puzzle solutions, to collectibles, to how to complete those requests everybody's favorite merchant likes to dish out. Welcome stranger, and enjoy the bizarre, Las Plagas-infested journey that is the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Quick details on Resident Evil 4 Remake

Release date : March 24, 2023

: March 24, 2023 Developer : Capcom

: Capcom Publisher : Capcom

: Capcom Players: Singleplayer

RE4 Remake puzzles

RE4 Remake collectibles and locations

RE4 Remake weapons and buffs

Dangerous Arms If you wanna blast those ganado with both power and style, we've got you covered.

RE4 secret weapons: Where to find these free weapons

RE4 charms: All charms, how to unlock them, and the best charms to equip

RE4 Remake requests

Shopping list The merchant really has something against those Blue Medallions, huh? He's really got something against a lot of random things, actually, so there's plenty of requests for Leon to complete while he should be rescuing the president's daughter.

RE4 Blue Medallions: Where to find them

RE4 Crow nest location: How to complete The Jewel Thief request

RE4 deface Ramon's portrait: Hasta luego, Ramon

RE4 Gold Egg: This shiny throwable returns, and the merchant want one for some reason