Resident Evil 4 Remake guide: puzzles, collectibles, secrets, and the best weapons
Remaking one of the most influential games of all time? Capcom's a bold one. But I guess fortune really does favor the bold, as the Resident Evil 4 Remake was the fastest game in the series to sell 10 million copies. Oh, and it's also pretty dang good. So good, I forgive it for cutting some of Leon's best dad jokes ("Your right hand comes off?")
In his Resident Evil 4 Remake review, Rich Stanton also landed on the it's-pretty-dang-good side, calling the opening "outstanding," and the combat "utterly exhilarating," even if the whole package ended up being more of a tribute to the original, rather than having the same crater-sized impact.
Below, you'll find all of our Resident Evil 4 Remake guides assembled in one place, from puzzle solutions, to collectibles, to how to complete those requests everybody's favorite merchant likes to dish out. Welcome stranger, and enjoy the bizarre, Las Plagas-infested journey that is the Resident Evil 4 Remake.
Quick details on Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Release date: March 24, 2023
- Developer: Capcom
- Publisher: Capcom
- Players: Singleplayer
RE4 Remake puzzles
Even though it has more of a focus on action, there's no escaping some classic Resident Evil puzzles in RE4.
RE4 combination lock puzzle: Make it through the Chief's Manor
RE4 cave puzzles: Large, Small, and Mural solutions
RE4 church puzzle: This annoying puzzle returns for the remake
RE4 sword puzzle: Nighty-night, knights
RE4 clock puzzle: Tick tock, it's time to unlock
RE4 wrench: Regenerador + quest item = uh oh
RE4 Remake collectibles and locations
Sometimes finding items is harder than the actual puzzles in RE4, so here's where to find some of the trickier locations.
RE4 Clockwork Castellans: As if Salazar wasn't annoying enough, now you have to find 16 of him
RE4 treasure locations: Rack up those pesetas by selling treasures
RE4 Wayshrine key: All Wayshrine locations in the village
RE4 Small key locations: Open up those locked drawers
RE4 Square Lock Box Key: Plus, all Square Lock Box locations
RE4 Hexagon Piece locations: Where to find Piece A, B, and C
RE4 Remake weapons and buffs
If you wanna blast those ganado with both power and style, we've got you covered.
RE4 best guns: With a bonus knife entry, to spice things up
RE4 secret weapons: Where to find these free weapons
RE4 charms: All charms, how to unlock them, and the best charms to equip
RE4 Remake requests
The merchant really has something against those Blue Medallions, huh? He's really got something against a lot of random things, actually, so there's plenty of requests for Leon to complete while he should be rescuing the president's daughter.
RE4 Spinels: How to get this useful trading currency
RE4 Blue Medallions: Where to find them
RE4 Crow nest location: How to complete The Jewel Thief request
RE4 deface Ramon's portrait: Hasta luego, Ramon
RE4 Gold Egg: This shiny throwable returns, and the merchant want one for some reason
Jessica is a contributor for PC Gamer who has a penchant for games that take up her entire life, or potentially end it. She'd rather not tell you how many hours she's spent in Genshin Impact, but she will admit to screaming like the next target in a slasher film while playing Resident Evil 7. Jessica also has bylines at Eurogamer, IGN, PCGamesN, and Game Rant.
