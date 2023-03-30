How to solve the combo lock in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Once you've arrived at the Chief's Manor in Resident Evil 4 Remake, you're probably wondering how to solve the combo lock on the downstairs cupboard. Unlike the locked drawers (opens in new tab) or Wayshrines (opens in new tab) located in the village, this lock has various symbols on it that you need to line up to open the cupboard and retrieve the mysterious item inside. What you get from the cupboard can be used to enter the upstairs bedroom, but just keep an eye out for enemies lurking in unlikely places.

With that in mind, here's how to solve the combo lock and get into the bedroom.

How to solve the combo lock in the Chief's Manor

Image 1 of 5 The correct combination (Image credit: Capcom) The combination clues are highlighted in green at the end of each sentence (Image credit: Capcom) Collect the Crystal Marble from the unlocked cupboard (Image credit: Capcom) Insert it into the door upstairs (Image credit: Capcom) Align the dots with the Las Plagas symbol in the background (Image credit: Capcom)

To solve the combo, you'll want to read the book you can find on the table upstairs, next to the candelabra. You'll see four green highlighted words, but you're only interested in the three that are at the end of the sentences. The words you're looking for are:

Crop

Pig

Babe

Ignore swineherd—that's a red herring and there's no time for making mistakes in Resi 4. After you've read the journal, head back downstairs to the cupboard and spin the lock to match up the corresponding symbols for each word. If you're a little unclear on which symbol applies to which word, enter the combo in the image above. Once unlocked, you'll find the crystal marble inside the cupboard. When you examine and rotate the marble, you'll see the bubbles look similar to another lock you'll have seen—on the door in the bedroom that you can find upstairs. Put the marble in the door and rotate it to match the Las Plagas cult symbol you'll already have seen everywhere.

You can now enter the bedroom and continue on with the story. Oh, and a word of warning—there's a villager hiding in the toilet under the stairs, so watch out for him when you're wandering around.