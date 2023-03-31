How to solve the cave puzzles in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Resident Evil 4 Remake cave puzzles are a big part of chapter four, as you search for a way to unlock the church and save Ashley from imprisonment. Your journey takes you to the Mural Cave, where you find a pedestal containing the church key, but alas it's locked behind a contraption and two giant stone hands.

Using your newly acquired boat, you have to sail around the lake and its cave shrines collecting two stone heads to bring back and slot into each hand, though you'll have to complete a couple of puzzles to do so. Here's how to solve the Resident Evil 4 Remake cave puzzles to get the two stone heads and unlock the church key.

Large Cave Shrine puzzle solution

Image 1 of 2 Each puzzle requires you to push three symbols (Image credit: Capcom) You can find the pedastal near the end of the cave (Image credit: Capcom)

The Apostate's Head is located in the Large Cave Shrine near the Mural Cave that you can get to by boat, but when you arrive in the area, you'll find a locked door with a pedestal outside that requires you to press three out of eight symbol buttons arranged in a circle. The buttons you need to press are:

The top right

The top left

The bottom middle

Once you've hit all three, the door will open and you can grab the Apostate's Head.

Small Cave Shrine puzzle solution

You can spot the three symbols to press in each cave (Image credit: Capcom)

The second shrine containing the Blasphemer's Head is on the other side of the lake in a smaller cave, and you'll once again have to press three symbol buttons out of eight to open the door. What you need to press here is:

The bottom right

The bottom left

The left

Now you can head inside and grab the Blasphemer's Head. Also, don't forget to grab the third Hexagon Piece (opens in new tab) from this room as well for that puzzle.

How to get the Church Key Insignia from the Mural Cave

Slot the heads into the hands on either side (Image credit: Capcom)

Now you have both the Apostate's Head and the Blasphemer's Head, you just need to travel back to the Mural Cave and slot them onto the two hands on either side of the locked pedestal. This will unseal it and let you get the Church Key Insignia so you can head back to the church and find Ashley.